You Want A Secret Pants Pocket For Your Crystals? Victoria Beckham Got You

Victoria Beckham is so enthralled with crystals and their healing powers that she keeps a collection of the gems with her at all times.

The 44-year-old designer’s latest pre-fall fashion collection exemplifies and enhances her penchant for crystals.

“We clipped crystals onto belt loops, and included secret pockets for them on wide leg trousers — so you can carry charms wherever you go,” Beckham told Elle.

A crystal aficionado for a long time, Beckham wanted to channels some of her knowledge – obtained through books and friends’ recommendations – through her apparel. She leaned back on who her fealty customers are and what they seek and value in order to create the perfect clothes for them, elevated with the energy of crystals.

“I started by looking at my own crystal collection, and thinking about what might be important to my customer,” she told the fashion publication. “She’s strong and successful, and I wanted to offer something that could provide support navigating her career and her personal life… As with all my collections, I want to make my customer feel confident and secure, and for me adding crystals felt like a nice way to help do that.”

The singer-turned-fashion-icon selected a black obsidian for her first crystal purchase and to this day carries the gem with her everywhere she goes. It is part of her little crystal collection in her handbag, she divulged to Elle.

Recently, however, Beckham has begun incorporating crystals into her bijoux. “I have been wearing the tri-stone pendant necklace—from my Pre Autumn Winter 2018 collection,” she said. “[Wearing it] is a nice way to make sure I always have a crystal close by.”

Beckham shared some beginner crystal tips, too, for various life situations and personal goals. For motivation and drive, opt for a Yellow Calcite, she said to Elle. For those looking to attract and retain love, the Rose Quartz is the stone to have. Busy ladies who power through their days on caffeine should purchase a Tiger’s Eye, Beckham advised.

“The Tiger’s Eye energizes the body and rebalances it on all levels—it fuels courage, strength and will help you achieve your dreams,” she said.

Her go-to crystal right now? It is a White Howlite, which obviates stress, relaxes the body, and calms the mind.

If the divorce rumors around Beckham and husband David, on which the Inquisitr reported, are to be taken seriously, it seems like she might need the stone now more than ever before in her nearly 20 years of marriage.