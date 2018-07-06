Keri Russell Reportedly Cast In ‘Action-Heavy’ Star Wars IX Role

Keri Russell will be joining one of the galaxy’s biggest franchises to play a currently unknown character.

The Americans actress is currently in early talks with director J.J. Abrams to join the cast of Star Wars Episode IX which hits theaters in December next year. Sources told Variety that the role will call for some “action-heavy fight scenes.”

Abrams and executives from Lucasfilm met with several actresses for months before settling on Russell before the 4th of July. Production on the film begins at the end at the month and Variety also reports that Abrams is looking to bring on at least two more actors. Fans can expect to see Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Adam Driver reprise their respective roles.

It’s unclear whether Russell will on the side of the Rebels or The Empire but what we do know is that she has shown her skills in other action-packed roles that include Mission: Impossible III, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and the critically acclaimed spy-thriller TV show The Americans.

Russell made her mark in Hollywood in 1998 when she scored the titular role as Felicity Porter in the hit show Felicity (which was created by J.J. Abrams). Russell went on to receive acclaim for her roles in other films such as Waitress, August Rush, and Extraordinary Measures. Russell just recently wrapped up the final season of The Americans this year.

J.J. Abrams will write, produce, and direct the upcoming Star Wars movie. Abrams helmed the franchise after directing The Force Awakens in 2015. Abrams said he would be stepping down from the franchise afterward, allowing other directors to come in for Episodes 8 and 9.

It was recently announced that Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, who was previously on board to direct, would be exiting project due to creative differences. Abrams said he would come back to direct.

The Star Wars franchise has been under a lot of scrutinies this year. The recent standalone Han Solo film was met with largely lukewarm to negative reviews and little box office success. The film’s performance even caused Lucasfilm to halt production on other standalone films the company had slated.

On the opposite end, the series’ eighth installment, The Last Jedi, was met with large box office success and mainly moderate reviews. The film was directed by Breaking Bad director Rian Johnson who was quick to defend the film against many of the unfavorable reviews.

Lucasfilm has made sure to keep the details of the latest Star Wars movie well protected and no other plot details are known at this time.

Star Wars Episode IX is expected to hit theaters on December 20, 2019.