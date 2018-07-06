Britney Spears & Boyfriend Sam Asghari Enjoy Pool Day

The couple have been dating since 2016

Britney Spears is living her best life. At 36 years old, the “Stronger” singer has it all, including her gorgeous boyfriend, Sam Asghari, 24. The “…Baby One More Time” singer recently shared a photo on her Instagram of her and her beau kicking it pool side to cool off from the scorching Los Angeles heat. With her arms wrapped around her man’s shoulders, the “(You Drive Me) Crazy” added a bit of silliness to the pic by sticking out her tongue with the caption, “Ever swim so much that you start to feel like a fish?”

According to People, Asghari returned the love by sharing the same photo on his Instagram with the caption, “Summer 18 with my princess.”

The couple first met when Asghari was featured in the “Lucky” singer’s sultry “Slumber Party” music video in 2016. The dancer ended up giving the “Till the World Ends” singer his number, however, their love didn’t blossom until months later.

In January 2017, the mother of two revealed in a radio interview that it wasn’t until almost “five months” later to be exact that she decided to get in touch with Asghari. “I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute’, so I called him,” she said. “He’s just a really fun, funny person,” she added.

The two recently stepped out together earlier this year to attend the GLAAD Media Awards where Spears was honored with the Vanguard Award in recognition for being an ally within the LGBTQ community by promoting equality and acceptance.

Asghari shared his adoration for his leading lady to the world after her prestigious award achievement on his social media platform, “Not going to wait until tomorrow to express my love for the one that humbles me,” he declared.

Since their relationship became public, the two have not been shy about posting cute photos and videos with each other on their social media. Often times, the “Hold It Against Me” singer’s videos show their adorableness as they dance or work out together.

Following their glamorous night at the GLAAD Media Awards, Spears shared a video of her and her hunk of a boyfriend showing off their incredible dance moves. Spears showed off her toned, fit body in a pair of booty shorts and a halter top. Asghari showed he’s no chum by going shirtless, showing off his bulging biceps. The duo ended the video by sharing a quick, sweet kiss. The “I Wanna Go” singer captioned their steamy dance video, “some days you just got to dance!”.

Asghari proudly shared the video on his Instagram as well writing, “See what she makes me do.”

Here’s hoping the couple will continue to share their relationship goals with the world for years to come.