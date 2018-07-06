Katie Holmes Leaves Paris Fashion Week To Tour Stunning Ireland

Fresh from attending the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2018/2019 fashion collection in Paris with her daughter Suri, actress Katie Holmes has quietly been touring around to see the beauty of Ireland. According to Entertainment IE, the Batman Begins actress was spotted having visited the Avoca food market with a friend in Monkstown, markets in Dublin, as well as taking in the surroundings of Carlow on Tuesday afternoon. An Instagram post showed her enjoying the gorgeous weather at Borris House in Co. Carlow. The former Dawson’s Creek star was also seen taking in the views of Kilkenny City, which included a visit to Kilkenny Castle.

“According to Kilkenny People, she walked into the National Design and Craft Gallery in the Castle Yard on Tuesday afternoon, and had a minder/driver a discreet distance away. She was given a tour and impressed with watch she saw,” reports Entertainment IE.

From there, she reportedly took a stroll with Suri to The Parade, along with her friend, local man Brendan Morrissey. Those who spotted the world-famous star appeared to be in surprised to see her, which is understandable. It’s not like it’s Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, where seeing the rich and famous is a daily event.

Locals reported seeing the actress having lunch in a local eatery, while others said they saw her in Nicholas Mosses’ pottery in Bennettsbridge.

“According to reports, this is Katie’s first trip to Ireland but she does have some Irish ancestry. Her great-grandfather Martin originally hails from Tipperary but it is unclear if she’s planning to venture down there,” reports DailyEdge. Frankly, it isn’t known how much longer she’ll be in the country period, or whether or not the actress plans to visit more countries while she’s in Europe.

This comes on the heels of it being reported that her boyfriend, Jamie Foxx, was spotted in Miami with another woman. Despite rarely commenting on their relationship over the last five years, Holmes’ publicist did respond to rumors that the couple had split.

“The Radar story is 100 percent untrue,” Leslie Sloane, a representative for the actress, told PEOPLE.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the couple was rumored to be about to get married but supposedly Holmes called it off over “trust issues.” Despite the denial by her publicist, the two haven’t been seen together in a while. While this is hardly surprising since the couple has been notoriously press-shy, with Fox even saying that they’re just friends and the rest is “fake news,” it still seems a little surprising if she’s wanting the public to believe that the Radar story is untrue.