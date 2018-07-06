Karla Mosley Of ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Is 35 Weeks Pregnant & Taking Time Off

It seems as if pregnancy abounds on our favorite soap opera. First Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and now Hope (Annika Noelle) is pregnant on Bold and the Beautiful, and now it seems that all the while Karla Mosley, who plays the role of Maya, was carrying a precious secret of her own.

If you have been wondering why Maya is positively glowing on the Bold and the Beautiful, the answer is simple: Karla is pregnant with her first child. The 36-year-old actress is taking time away from Forrester Creations and preparing for the birth of her child with her boyfriend, John Rogers. Mosley is due in August, which is coincidentally also her birth month and has just finished taping her last B&B episode before she takes a well-deserved maternity break, according to her Instagram feed.

Mosley brilliantly plays the role of Maya Forrester, formerly Myron Avant, who became the first transgender character on an American daytime show. Not only did this watershed character introduce a central black family to B&B, but Maya is also TV’s first transgender character to wed. Not only did Rick (Jacob Young) look past the fact that she hid the gender that she was born with, but together they have formed one of the show’s power couples.

Since Maya cannot have children, the couple asked Maya’s sister, Nicole, to carry a child for them. However, Mosley’s real-life pregnancy must have caused a few headaches for the writers since Maya was obviously born sans ovaries. Thus, they concealed her condition with clever shots and carefully placed props. However, if one looks closely at some shots, her baby bump refuses to play along.

It seems as if the cast are equally excited for the birth of Mosley’s baby. Anna Maria Horsford, who plays Maya’s mother Vivienne Avant, took her joy to social media.

So excited for my tv daughter @karlamosley and her new bundle of joy on the way! ???????? #BoldandBeautiful #Babyshower #LeeBell pic.twitter.com/8x9HgoS1nK — Anna Maria Horsford (@AMHorsford) June 26, 2018

Some B&B fans were worried that Mosley would not return to the soap since Jacob Young is now only a recurring actor. The actor later explained that he needed time to pursue his other interests. Fans have just cause to worry since similar cases have occurred in the recent past. When Pierson Fode left, Courtney Hope’s contract was soon ended (although she has now returned). The same thing happened with Rome Flynn, and Reign Edwards who also suddenly did not seem to have a storyline of her own. However, in Mosley’s Instagram video she tells fans that she will be taking a hiatus but will be back soon.