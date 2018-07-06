Adam Bloom, White Man Who Called Cops On Black Neighbor For Using Community Pool, Gets Fired From His Job

He's the latest in an ever-growing list of people to lose their jobs for racist behavior in public.

Adam Bloom, the white man who called the cops on a black family swimming in a neighborhood pool, has been fired from his job, Yahoo News is reporting.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Adam Bloom, who has since been given the nickname Pool Patrol Peter, found himself in hot water this week after an incident at the Glenridge Homeowners Association community pool in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Bloom, whose lawyer says is the homeowners association’s pool chairman, approached an African American woman, Jasmine Edwards, and asked her to show ID to prove that she lived in the area and had access to the pool.

Edwards, who filmed the encounter and later posted it on Facebook, argued with Bloom.

“Where does it say that I have to show an ID to use my own pool?”

When the cops showed up, Edwards showed them that she had a key card that allowed her to enter the pool. That was enough for the cops, but it was apparently not enough for Bloom, who said, “They kinda make they way around sometimes.”

You can watch the video below.

This man called the cops on a Black neighbor while she was using a community pool pic.twitter.com/V6caCaF6SF — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 6, 2018

Something that apparently escaped Bloom’s notice is the fact that it’s 2018, and just about everything about you can be found out by anyone willing to dig up the information. That’s especially true if you have a LinkedIn profile.

This is #IDadam who works for #sonoco who called the cops because he saw a Black Lady with a baby in his community pool even though she had her pool keys. #racistoftheweek pic.twitter.com/DQenyDkUY8 — Silvestre Acedillo (@ace1117venutec) July 5, 2018

Once the internet became aware that Bloom is (or, more accurately, was) the “Value Realization Leader” at packaging manufacturer Sonoco, social media users began calling upon the company to fire their man.

It worked.

In a tweet, Sonoco issued a statement saying that Bloom had been given a pink slip.

“We are aware of a terrible incident involving the actions of one of our employees outside of the workplace. The incident… does not reflect the core values of our Company, and the employee involved is no longer employed by the Company in any respect.”

Bloom now joins the ever-growing list of people who have lost their jobs over seemingly racist behavior in public. The most recent case before Adam, and likely most well-publicized one as well, took place in South Carolina. There, as reported by the Inquisitr, Stephanie Sebby-Strempel was caught on video hassling African American teenagers for being at a community pool, and allegedly slapped one of them as he tried to leave. If that wasn’t enough, when cops showed up, Sebby-Strempel allegedly fought with the lawmen, throwing one of them into a wall and injuring his knee, and biting one of them. She was later fired from her job as a consultant for direct-sales cosmetics line Ronan + Fields.