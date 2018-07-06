Sofia Vergara Posts Sexy Throwback Bikini Pic To Celebrate National Bikini Day

Turns out, Sofia Vergara has always been really, really sexy.

In a new photo posted to her Instagram account, Vergara had all of her fans talking after posting a throwback bikini picture. In the post from yesterday evening, the Modern Family star posted a photo of herself from the ’90s though she didn’t mention exactly what year it was from. In the picture, which is very up-close and personal, the brunette beauty stands in between two trees and strikes a pose.

The actress looks into the camera with subtle makeup, wearing only a little eyeliner and some clear lipgloss. Vergara looks stunning in a bright green bikini with a black circle pattern on the top. Her toned tummy is the centerpiece of the photo and she it’s no secret that she looks absolutely incredible.

It comes as no shock that the 45-year-old’s photo gained a ton of attention with over 179,000 likes in addition to 1,400 comments. A ton of fans chimed in using only the flame or heart eyes emojis while countless other fans used their words to express their thoughts on Sofia’s stunning photo.

“Sheesh woman!!! You are even more gorgeous now than you were then, as if that’s even possible!”

“Snapshot of perfection,” another fan wrote.

“Sofia you look great,” one more chimed in.

As many fans know, Sofia made headlines last month after losing her infamous embryo battle with her ex-fiance Nick Loeb. According to USA Today, Loeb took Vergara to court after wanting to use a surrogate to have two embryos that the two had created together back in 2013. To make a better case for himself, Loeb eventually moved to Louisiana, which is more of a pro-life state so he could have a better chance to win the battle in court.

“I created these two female embryos with the purpose of taking them to term and not destruction, because I have always dreamed of being a father. I have previously offered to waive any parental or financial responsibilities on the part of my ex. … When a man does want to become a father, and wants to impose no obligations on the other party, he should have that corresponding right,” Loeb told US Magazine in 2015.

Loeb ended up winning the sticky legal battle as it was ruled that the case is a “custody case over which federal courts lack jurisdiction.” Vergara’s ex also already named the embryos Emma and Isabella and is currently trying to have them implanted in another woman, but Sofia will go back to court on July 11 to ask for reconsideration.