NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Could End Up Landing With The Houston Rockets

Carmelo Anthony could end up landing with the Houston Rockets this offseason.

Carmelo Anthony is, without question, going to be one of the most talked about players in the NBA for the next few weeks. Now that reports have broken that Anthony and the Oklahoma City Thunder will part ways, there are going to be plenty of rumors flying about where he might end up signing. One team, in particular, is already extremely interested in signing him.

According to a report from Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Houston Rockets are going to be one of the teams most interested in signing Anthony should he reach a buyout in his contract.

Houston has had interest in Anthony dating back to last offseason when they tried to acquire him from the New York Knicks. Oklahoma City ended up getting him, but things didn’t work out with the Thunder. Anthony did not like his role and didn’t fit well alongside Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

Anthony averaged 16.2 points per game to go along with 5.8 rebounds. He shot 40.4 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 35.7 percent of his three-point attempts.

Many have speculated since the season ended that Anthony’s age is catching up to him. Houston would be taking a chance, but adding a player with the resume that Anthony possesses is too good of a chance to pass up. Last year, the Rockets were one win away from beating the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

ESPN Sources with @royceyoung: Oklahoma City, Carmelo Anthony will part ways this summer, likely saving team over $100M. Thunder working with 'Melo's reps on exits that include trade, stretch provision. Story: https://t.co/mJbxINv2Cd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2018

The Miami Heat are another team that has been reported to be a potential landing spot for Anthony if he hits free agency. Pat Riley and company have been searching for another star and Anthony might be a good fit for them. Dwyane Wade is also a free agent, but is expected to return to Miami.

James Harden and Chris Paul formed one of the most deadly duos in the NBA last season. Trevor Ariza also left in free agency, which would give Anthony a good chance to start at small forward alongside those two stars. A “big three” of Harden, Paul, and Anthony would be intriguing and entertaining.

Mike D’Antoni and company have to believe that they are one piece away from contending for the West. Clint Capela is still a restricted free agent, but it is hard to see a scenario where he does not end up back with the Rockets.

Expect to hear plenty more news and rumors come out in the coming weeks surrounding Anthony. Oklahoma City will likely trade him or buy him out in the near future, which could give a team like Houston the chance to swoop in and pick him up on a discounted deal.