Panic! At The Disco Frontman Brendon Urie Comes Out As Pansexual

In an interview with Paper magazine today, Panic! At The Disco’s frontman Brendon Urie came out as being pansexual. “I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don’t care. If a person is great, then a person is great. I guess this is me coming out as pansexual,” says Urie.

The former Kinky Boots star recently married wife Sarah Orzechowski in 2013. Urie stated that, “I’m married to a woman and I’m very much in love with her but I’m not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person.” In the past, Urie has identified himself as straight and sexually fluid but now he seems to be putting a label on things.

The emo-rocker previously hinted at his pansexuality in 2013 when speaking to PrideSource by stating he finds himself “attracted to dudes all the time. I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s a beautiful man. There’s no shame in it.”

The news comes as a shock to some but to others, it’s not that much of a surprise. The androgynous frontman has always been flashy and flamboyant with his glam suits. Urie coined himself “stage gay” at one point because of how he would interact with his bandmates.

“It was never weird for me. I know that it made a few people uncomfortable, when somebody gets uncomfortable about me doing what I used to call “stage gay.” It kind of presses me to want to do it more.”

The Panic! frontman has always been a supporter of the LGBTQ community. Urie recently made headlines after donating $1 million to GLSEN, an organization that provides a safe space for LGBTQ youths in grades K-12. Insider reports that the musician will also help create student-led Gay-Straight Alliance clubs in high schools.

“For years my fans have inspired me with their determination and creativity as they have created a safe and inclusive community,” Urie said in a statement issued by GLSEN. “I felt the time had come for me to join them boldly, to bring that energy and power to bear on the huge challenges facing our whole society.”

Panic! At The Disco just recently released their sixth studio album Pray For the Wicked on June 22nd. The band will also be on the road across North America beginning July 11th for their “Pray For the Wicked Tour”. Urie and Co. will kick off the tour in Minneapolis and travel across the country hitting New York, Boston, and Chicago. The band will wrap up the tour in August in their home town of Las Vegas.

The band recently announced a second leg of the tour that will kick off in January 2019. A full list of date’s can be seen on the band’s website.