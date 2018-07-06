‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers Tease A Sizzling Encounter For Becca Kufrin, Colton Underwood In Episode 7

Becca Kufrin and Colton Underwood get a one-on-one in Episode 7 and 'Bachelorette' spoilers detail that it'll be a steamy one

The July 9 episode of The Bachelorette features Becca Kufrin heading to the Bahamas with her final six men. A new sneak peek is out highlighting her one-on-one with Colton Underwood and spoilers hint that there will be no lack of chemistry on this one. What can viewers expect?

Entertainment Weekly shares the latest Bachelorette spoilers related to Becca and Colton’s one-on-one. Kufrin and Underwood will spend some time together on a boat and fans will watch as she shares some thoughts about how strongly she feels for him. The two will be sharing lots of snuggles with one another as they take in the scenery, and soon, a smaller boat will pull up to theirs.

The guy on the boat will talk with Becca and Colton about diving for conch, noting that conch is considered the “Bahamian Viagra.” Before this guy arrives to shake things up on the date, Kufrin and Underwood seem to be doing quite well on their own in terms of chemistry, but it looks like producers wanted to kick it up a notch.

The Bachelorette spoilers detail that Becca and Colton will do some diving for conch and their guide nudges them to eat the pistol of the conch. Their guide will encourage them both to pull the slimy part of the conch out and swallow it, though both Underwood and Kufrin will feel hesitant. Becca will tell Colton that if he does, she does, and they both swallow it quickly.

Please enjoy this first look clip of Colton giving @thebkoof a little conch in the Bahamas on #TheBachelorette: https://t.co/cQBL8izaE6 cc: @BacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/RWiUy1U6J8 — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) July 6, 2018

Neither Bachelorette star seems to love the conch pistol, but they both manage to get it down. Later, Becca and Colton will spend more time together alone on their boat as the sun begins to set. Granted, as Kufrin shares at one point, these two don’t really need help from any aphrodisiacs.

There is a romantic dinner ahead for Underwood and Colton too, but Bachelorette spoilers hint that this could shake things up in regards to their chemistry. People shares that he will tell her that he has something important to discuss with her, and this serious conversation will lead her to walk away from the table for a moment.

While the editing of the preview makes it look like this discussion could lead to an elimination, Bachelorette spoilers indicate that’s not at all the case. The sneak peek may hype that this bombshell will doom Becca and Colton’s future, but the buzz is that he’ll be getting a rose.

Becca Kufrin is engaged to one of these six men remaining and Bachelorette spoilers suggest that these dates in the Bahamas will be key in helping her determine which guy is right for her. Episode 7 airs on Monday, July 9 and there appears to be plenty of juicy stuff on the way during her one-on-one with Colton Underwood.