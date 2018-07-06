Brand New Lebron James Lakers Gear – Jerseys, Shirts & Hoodies – Available For Sale Now

With the James Nike Swingman jerseys having sold out in less than 24 hours, it seems anything any everything Lebron touches turns to gold when it comes to merch sales.

Sunday night was a huge night for sports fanatics when the news broke that King James was pulling up stakes and heading to Los Angeles to ply his trade as the lord of the court according to SB Nation. After having spent a great deal of time leading the Cavs in their charge to win the NBA Finals, and ultimately falling short in the quest, it was announced that Lebron would be moving to take his place on the roster of the L.A. Lakers. Fans went berserk in their thirst for new lakers merch featuring Lebron James, and the James Nike Swingman jerseys offered up for sale were sold out entirely in less than a day.

Heavy is reporting that there is a fresh new lineup of merch coming in to replace the initial offerings, including but not limited to t-shirts, jerseys, and even a framed coin and cutout collection.

The standard Lakers apparel is present, with a golden shirt sporting the Lakers logo and Lebron’s GOAT logo intermingled in a royal purple befitting the king. No. 23 carries on his legacy with his new team, taking his number with him from the Cavs to his new stable in Los Angeles.

The Lakers Fast Break Association Edition jersey from Fanatics is another sure hit, in crisp white with professional lettering across the back proclaiming one’s allegiance to the King. There are other color options if white just isn’t to taste, coming in yellow and purple as alternates.

An official Lebron James Los Angeles Lakers Highland Mint product is also up for sale for those who collect more eccentric or odd items related to basketball, coming inside of a formal frame complete with two minted bronze coins – showing both obverse and reverse sides above and below an inset photo of Lebron – in addition to a die-cut jersey sat opposite to balance the display. Perfect for hanging on the wall of the man cave, this item is a limited edition collectible with only 2,300 being made so shoppers will have to be quick to snag one before they are gone forever.

Jason Miller / Getty Images

The decision made by Lebron James to retire from the Cavs and move his talents over to the Lakers has resulted in some extremely positive business in terms of merchandise sales for industry players Fanatics according to WWD. Within the span of only three hours after releasing the Laker’s jersey for sale carrying Lebron’s name, Fanatics saw a 6-fold increase in business across their entire sales network, and reached a hallmark top-10 NBA day in sales going back as far as their metrics are recorded. This includes competition from every NBA finals series, Cyber Monday and Black Friday sales, and even the entire holiday season each and every year.

It looks like Lebron James’ $154 million deal for himself is not the only money changing hands as the basketball icon proves himself to be a big mover and shaker on and off the court.