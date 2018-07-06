‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, July 9: Zoe Stalks Xander By Accidentally Bumping Into Emma

Zoe overhears Wyatt and Sally.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 9 reveal that another new face will pop up on the Los Angeles scene. If Xander (Adain Bradley) coming to town was rather unexpected, then Zoe’s (Kiara Barnes) appearance is rather startling. According to She Knows Soaps, Zoe is a woman on a mission and not even a fake American accent will keep her from getting what she wants.

Emma’s (Nia Sioux) cellphone has gotten her into a lot of trouble at Forrester Creations, but even she could not see this one coming. B&B viewers know that she and Xander have been tied at the hip and would have taken some selfies. Enter Zoe.

After months of running away, Xander’s past will finally catch up with him in the form of his ex, Zoe Barnes. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Zoe will see a photo of Xander and Emma on social media. She will maneuver her way to Los Angeles before intentionally running into the young intern. After that, it is as simple as following her back to her workplace at Forrester. Now she will be able to see where Xander has been hiding himself and perhaps even assess the situation before deciding how to move forward.

At Forrester Creations, she will eavesdrop on a conversation between Wyatt and Sally. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Sally will be upset at Hope. The redhead will tell her boyfriend that Hope issued her a warning. Hormonal Hope has certainly been making enemies everywhere, and the latest stunt that she pulls will have everyone suspecting Sally as the person who has been making threats on the website. However, it will be interesting to see how the BB writers tie Zoe’s newfound knowledge of the internet troll into the storyline.

After so many weeks of bonding and falling in love, Xander will finally be at a place where he will feel comfortable enough to tell Emma the truth. B&B viewers know he has been hiding his British accent and wanted everyone to believe that he was a regular American guy. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he will make a confession to Emma about his past. Could it be tied to Zoe? She also boasts a very English accent.

Xander has always believed in Emma when nobody else would. He stood up for her and defended her even when it really seemed as if she was stealing Forrester designs. It remains to be seen if she can also accept Xander’s past. Tune into Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.