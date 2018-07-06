‘Counting On’s’ Joy-Anna Duggar Faced Her ‘Greatest Fear’ Upon Giving Birth To Son Gideon

The TLC series returns for a new season in July.

Joy-Anna Duggar faced one of her greatest fears head-on upon the birth of her first child with husband of one year, Austin Forsyth. The star of Counting On was “terrified” of having a cesarean birth. Duggar remarked in a new trailer for the upcoming season of the TLC series, as noted by People Magazine, that she was afraid when she found out that she wouldn’t be able to give birth naturally at home.

“As we get closer to the birth I think there’s a lot of emotions, somewhat nervous. A little scared,” Duggar remarked in the trailer. “Having a C-section is my greatest fear.”

Duggar was in labor at the home she shares with Forsyth for more than 20 hours before a midwife determined that their son was in a breech position and the 19-year-old could not give birth naturally, according to People.

“Seeing my wife in pain, that was probably about the hardest,” Forsyth explained in the clip.

On Feb. 23, 2018, the couple welcomed their first child together, a healthy baby boy named Gideon Martyn Forsyth. The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in August of 2017.

At the time of the announcement, the couple issued a statement that was published by Us Weekly which read, “We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby. Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him. I have a lot of good memories of my mom teaching us and the quality time we spent together, and I’m really looking forward to doing that with my own children. It’s such an amazing thing to be a parent and raise children!”

The new season of Counting On promises more Duggar surprises than ever, according to the People trailer. Fans will get an inside look at Josiah Duggar’s courtship and eventual wedding to Lauren Swanson, newlyweds Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s honeymoon and pregnancy announcement, and Jinger Duggar’s pregnancy reveal with husband Jeremy Vuolo.

If Jinger Duggar gives birth during the airing of the season’s episodes, it is likely fans will get to witness an episode dedicated to that as well. The couple is due with their first child together, a girl, in mid-July.

“There’s never a dull moment in our family,” Jessa Duggar says in a voice over the video montage clip.

Counting On returns to TLC with all new episodes beginning July 30.