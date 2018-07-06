Mika Brzezinski Blasts ‘Sick And Twisted’ Ivanka Trump For Thanking POTUS For Ending Migrant Family Separation

Brzezinski made the comments on Friday's episode of 'Morning Joe,' as she also criticized Laura Ingraham of 'Fox News' for comparing child detention centers to summer camp.

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski didn’t hold back as she criticized Ivanka Trump and other officials on Friday for a social media post from last month that thanked President Donald Trump for ending the separation of migrant families at the United States-Mexico border.

As noted by Newsweek, Brzezinski made her remarks on Friday’s episode of Morning Joe on MSNBC, as footage of Guatemalan woman Angelica Gonzalez-Garcia being reunited with her daughter on Thursday was aired on the show. CNN wrote that Gonzalez-Garcia and her daughter fled their home country in April to escape “severe abuse and domestic violence,” only for the pair to be separated for 55 days, with an immigration agent allegedly wishing Gonzalez-Garcia a “Happy Mother’s Day” before forcibly separating her from the young girl.

Commenting on the video, Brzezinski said that it was “very hard to watch,” considering that mother and daughter spent almost two months away from each other because of Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which forced thousands of migrant families to be separated from their children. Last month, an executive order signed by the president officially put an end to the separation of families, though that didn’t result in the actual end of the policy.

Mika Brzezinski then turned her attention to Ivanka Trump, who praised her father on Twitter last month, thanking him for “taking critical action [to end] family separation” at the U.S.-Mexico border. She accused Ivanka and other members of the Trump administration of “twisting” things around to give the president more credit than he deserves.

“How sick, how sick for someone in the White House to tweet ‘thank you’ to Donald Trump for these reunions. Because these reunions, they should have never happened, these children should never have been taken away from their parents.”

Mika Brzezinski calls Ivanka Trump "sick" and "twisted" for thanking president for ending family separations. This criticism won't last long now that FOX News is the Official Propaganda Agency of the Trump Regime. https://t.co/0oIo3WA6Qe — J.R. Link (@Weyoun129) July 6, 2018

Although Brzezinski took some time to blast Fox News’ Laura Ingraham for her comment comparing child detention centers to “summer camps,” the Morning Joe host soon continued her criticism of Ivanka Trump, referring to her tweet as “utterly sick.”

“Thank you, President Trump? How sick and how twisted that we are doing this with our policy and we are twisting the truth to make it look like the president created a happy day for these people.”

This was not the first time Mika Brzezinski called Ivanka Trump out for her stand on her father’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy. According to the Daily Mail, Brzezinski posted a comment on Ivanka’s Instagram on June 15, asking her to “take a stand” for all mothers and children and adding that she feels it isn’t too late for Ivanka to make good on her word and help women as someone who works for the president. She later warned Ivanka that no one will “ever respect her again” if she doesn’t speak on the record and show support for “mothers and women and babies” affected by her father’s immigration policies.