Man Who Stole Teenager’s MAGA Hat At Whataburger, Tossed Drink At Him, Identified As Kino Jimenez, Arrested

Video of the assault went viral earlier this week.

The man who was caught on video allegedly assaulting a teenager wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat at a Texas Whataburger has been identified as Kino Jimenez, KTRK-TV (San Antonio) is reporting. He’s been arrested and charged with theft.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, 16-year-old Hunter Richard was eating with some friends at a San Antonio Whataburger when he was accosted by another patron. That person apparently took exception to Hunter’s hat, which bears the slogan of the Donald Trump campaign. The man, later identified as Jimenez, allegedly threw a drink at Hunter, pulled the hat off of his head – Hunter claimed that some of his hairs were pulled out in the process – and then let loose with a few expletives as he (the alleged assailant) walked out of the building with Hunter’s hat.

“You ain’t supporting s**t n****r!… B***h a** m**********r!”

You can see the video of the alleged assault below, but be warned: the video contains strong language.

So went out for a 2am snack and my friend (wearing a MAGA hat) had his hat stolen and a drink thrown in his face (and mine, you can see my arms on the left of the video) pic.twitter.com/B3QjBFIxPk — Brax???? (@brxpug) July 4, 2018

The video has since gone viral, having racked up more than 5 million views since first being shared on Twitter. Hunter, for his part, said he’s surprised the incident has gotten this big.

“I didn’t think it was going to generate that amount. Some people were like oh yeah, like this is uncalled for. And other people are like you know, just mixed opinions. But I didn’t think it would blow up to what it is right now.”

Hunter, who filed a police report, will likely be coming out ahead once all the dust has settled: none other than Donald Trump himself has promised to replace the stolen hat, and will even autograph it.

If someone can get me this young man’s information I’ll get him a new #maga hat… SIGNED by #potus!!! https://t.co/zHBz4gKpkf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 5, 2018

As for Jimenez, he has since been fired from his job at a nearby bar, according to a companion Fox News report. Being fired, however, may be the least of his problems, as he’s also been charged with theft of a person – the legal term for stealing something directly from a person, or strong-armed robbery, as it’s sometimes called. University City police say he was arrested without incident, and his bond was set at $5,000.

Meanwhile, someone tried – and apparently failed – to set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for Jimenez. Whoever started the account described the man as being the “victim of a witch hunt,” although simultaneously admitting that what he did was wrong and that he owes Hunter an apology.

However, that campaign appears to have been removed from the crowdfunding site GoFundMe.