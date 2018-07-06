‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, July 6: Hope Wants Liam & Won’t Share, Steffy Ready To Wed,

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, July 6 state that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is brimming with excitement to give Liam (Scott Clifton) the go-ahead, while Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will urge Hope (Annika Noelle) to fight for him. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) makes his case to Brooke, and Hope reveals her true feelings.

After Bill (Don Diamont) assured Steffy that he will take Taylor’s (Hunter Tylo) secret to the grave, he promised not to blackmail her anymore. Steffy was now free to marry Liam. She already told her father and grandfather the good news, and only needs to confirm it with Liam. According to She Knows Soaps, Steffy will tell Liam that she is ready to get married and that they can wed as soon as possible. However, Liam has news of his own.

“After everything we’ve been through, I do deserve this.”

Brooke had told Ridge that Hope was pregnant. Ridge’s immediate reaction was that they would support Hope through the pregnancy and that it would be tough for her to watch Liam, Steffy and Kelly have a happy life together. Brooke did not believe that to be the case. She thought that Steffy and Liam wouldn’t get married now that Hope was pregnant. The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows Ridge telling Brooke, “He’s not leaving Steffy, it’s not going to happen.”

Brooke will encourage her daughter to fight for her man, according to the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. She is still convinced that Hope and Liam belong together, and that if it wasn’t for Wyatt interfering at the wedding, they would be happily married now. Brooke believes that since Steffy and Liam are not married yet, Liam is fair game. The stakes are now even since both ladies will have a child with the Spencer heir, and he will have to make a decision between them.

“I don’t want to be in a situation where I have to share you.”

In her speech to Liam on Friday, July 6, Hope will tell him that she doesn’t want to share him. Hope isn’t interested in an equitable split of this man’s love or attention. She wants it all and she tells him that. B&B viewers will soon see if the indecisive Liam will be able to choose between his first love and what he has previously deemed to be his true love. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.