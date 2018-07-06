Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Split Again

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have allegedly called it quits on their relationship again. The couple, who had been dodging marriage rumors, is reportedly now taking some time apart.

According to a July 6 report by Radar Online, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s relationship may be over for good. The pair is said to have been on the rocks for months now, and that they are finally splitting up after Miley was spotted out without her engagement ring.

“They’ve been hanging by a thread for months now. they’re as good as broken up and there will be no wedding. Miley’s been spending a lot more time at her parents’ house. She needs time to herself,” an insider revealed of the alleged split.

Meanwhile, the source goes on to say that one of the reasons behind Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s split is the singer’s independence. The insider claims that Cyrus has a lot of goals she still wants to accomplish in her life and career and that she doesn’t want to answer to anyone, not even Hemsworth.

“She’s accomplished a lot in her life, but there’s still a lot she wants to do — and Miley doesn’t want to have to answer to anybody, least of all a husband,” said the source.

I love me some Liam 🙂 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 5, 2018 at 6:07pm PST

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were last spotted in public together on Father’s Day. The couple headed to Malibu hot spot, Nobu, with Miley’s parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus. However, onlookers claim that there was a very tense vibe between the pair during the outing.

“Things were really tense between Miley and Liam. They looked like they wanted to be anywhere but with each other,” the source claimed.

As many fans know, this wouldn’t be the first time that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have split and ended their engagement. The couple met while filming the Nicholas Sparks adaptation, The Last Song, back in 2010, and got engaged in May 2012. However, in September of 2013, they announced their split. Years later, the couple surprised fans when they revealed that they were back together in January of 2016.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have a long and complicated history together, and it seems that things are either going to move forward or end. Sources say that Liam is getting fed up and wants to become a father like his big brother, Chris Hemsworth.