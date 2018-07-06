‘Jersey Shore’ Season 2 Filming Begins In Iconic Shore Town, But It’s Not Seaside Heights!

Where will the cast and crew set up shop for the latest installment of the MTV series?

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is returning to an iconic seaside town to wrap up Season 2 the wildly popular MTV reboot series, but it’s not the same iconic place that our favorite guidos tore up throughout the show’s original run.

Rather, the cast and crew are setting up shop in Wildwood, New Jersey, according to Us Weekly. The site reported that Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, Mike Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul DelVecchio and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will be moving into a rented house in the party town for the remainder of the filming of the MTV series.

The cast was no longer welcome in Seaside Heights, New Jersey according to Us Weekly.

“They have been filming here the second season but they haven’t officially moved into their house yet,” a source told Us. “MTV couldn’t get Seaside to approve permits for filming so they’ll be moving into a house in Wildwood on July 15.”

The insider adds that the cast was off for the 4th of July, but resumed filming season 2 on Thursday, July 5.

They are also reportedly set to film in Atlantic City, New Jersey, “in the next couple of days,” the source notes, adding that this will be their “first night away together” for the second season.

Us Weekly reported that Seaside Heights Borough Administrator Christopher Vaz stated that the company that produces Jersey Shore, 495 Productions, was recently “advised that the Borough remains disinterested in having the show filmed in Seaside Heights on any long-term or regular basis.”

Vaz did state that the production company was given a “limited permit” on June 27 and 28 to be able to film at the Jersey Shore House, T-shirt store and the infamous Casino Pier. This was to see the improvements made to the shoreline since Hurricane Sandy devastated the area in October of 2012.

The borough of Seaside Heights was “swayed” to allow the cast and crew to film there for a few days as a thank you to the cast for participating in various fundraising efforts to “restore the shore” after the area was destroyed by the storm.

Vaz noted that the reason the show was not asked to return full-time to the area was that the behavior displayed on the series did not gel with the community’s “vision as a family vacation destination,” according to Us.

The return to the Jersey Shore follows the cast’s filming in Las Vegas, where Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Paul DelVecchio maintain permanent residences.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 2 will debut August 2018 on MTV.