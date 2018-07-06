Kate Moss Supports Stunning Pal Rita Ora At 2018 House Festival

Gorgeous singer Rita Ora has been friends with Kate Moss for years, so it was sweet to see the supermodel show up Thursday at the 2018 House Festival in order to show support for her friend before she hit the stage. The singer shared a snap of them looking summer fresh.

“Kate looked rather conservative for the event, wearing a claret coloured pussydoll blouse which had golden threads running through it. She teamed it with a pair of black trousers and leather ankles boots,” reports the Daily Mail, whereas Rita “wore a yellow bodysuit tucked into a pair of baggy 80s trousers which were cropped in length.”

The music fest is being held at Kenwood House in London, England, which served as a set location for such 1999 films as Notting Hill and Mansfield Park. Ora went on stage to perform some of her hits like “Anywhere,” “Girls,” and “Your Song” to an enthusiastic crowd, reports Just Jared.

“Soho house festival today in London,” she wrote on an Instagram post. “Thank you @sohohouse and Nick Jones and @queenofsoho and the whole team for always being so incredible! I love you guys! And also everyone who literally raged out with me in the sunshine!! Thanks London! You rock!????????❤️”

Ora certainly seemed to have a good time performing onstage for so many fans. It’s good for her after getting flack for the single “Girls,” which features Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, and Charli XCX. The song was about Ora’s past relationships with women and men, but rather than being embraced by the LGBTQIA community, they felt the song was “queer-baiting” and that she was simply seeking publicity, as reported previously by the Inquisitr. Unfortunately, they felt that her single “presented being bisexual in a tone-deaf way that hurt people who face struggles with who they are every day.”

“I knew people were going to look into it like that. I definitely said it because I can – and it was one of those things where, if I was 50/50… I’m not saying I’m 70/30. I’m 50/50, and I’m not gonna hide it. I’m not hiding what I am, who I am, if I wanna do this, if I wanna do that. That’s just how it’s gonna be.”

Currently, the singer has been dating Andrew Watt for over a year and the pair were recently photographed enjoying a trip to Tuscany, Italy. While it was a romantic getaway, they went with a few friends.