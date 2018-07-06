Want Carrie Underwood’s Toned Legs? Her Trainer Shares Some Exercises That Work

The singer showed off her perfectly sculpted legs at a July 4th concert.

Carrie Underwood has two of the best legs in the business, but they don’t come easy. The pop-country superstar, who recently wowed fans with her super toned legs while performing in a short black dress at the Spotify Hot Country Live concert in NYC on the Fourth of July, works hard with a trainer to get the sexy, sculpted legs she is known for. Now, Underwood’s longtime trainer, Erin Oprea, is revealing the secrets to her superstar client’s leg look.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Oprea revealed that Underwood clocks 90-minute workout sessions up to six times a week. The Nashville-based trainer, who has worked with the Grammy winner for the past decade, confirmed the American Idol alum works out “hard” and is ” disciplined.” But even the most disciplined athlete needs direction, so Underwood is lucky to have her professional trainer’s guidance.

“Carrie does weight training of all different variations — and lunges and squats,” Oprea told Us.

The trainer also revealed that weights are an important part of Underwood’s workout session.

“Weights make pretty muscles,” Oprea said. “We have days that have a lot of body weight training. Sometimes we’ll go heavier, then we’ll go down lighter. It’s back and forth.”

Underwood, who rocks her Calia by Carrie Underwood activewear collection during her workouts, has been vocal about the fact that her legwork is an important part of her fitness routine. In 2016, Underwood was the cover girl for Us Weekly’s Best Bodies issue. At the time, the singer told Us she likes “squat and lunges.”

“If I go for a jog and I meet up with a good hill, I will lunge up the hill and that will burn them out,” Underwood said.

❤️ these leggings!! @caliabycarrie A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 11, 2018 at 12:40pm PDT

The wife of NHL pro Mike Fisher also focuses on total-body toning moves and even has a touring gym for when she’s on the road. Underwood also eats a healthy vegetarian diet.

“I feel much better now at 33 than I did when I was 20 because I take better care of myself,” Carrie Underwood said in 2016.

Of course, even someone as fit as Carrie Underwood can be critical of her own body. The star previously told Allure about the two things she likes and dislikes about her appearance, and her answers may surprise you.

“I like my legs,” the mom of one admitted. “And I dislike my tummy. I’ve been trying to get abs for ten years now!”