Mariah Carey Suffers Scary Moment On Stage As 7-Year-Old Son Puts A Plastic Bag On His Head

Mariah sprung into action after her son Moroccan put a bag on his head while on stage.

Mariah Carey had a pretty scary moment on stage with her 7-year-old twins this week after her son Moroccan put a plastic bag on his head while his mom was performing. Daily Mail reports that the moment went down during the pop superstar’s first show back in Las Vegas as part of her Las Vegas residency concerts on July 5.

Carey was singing her 1995 hit “Always Be My Baby” to her two kids, her children with former husband Nick Cannon when Moroccan suddenly put a black plastic bag over his head and began to spin around.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Mariah’s kids were handing out goodies from the big black plastic bags to the audience during the show, including t-shirts and cups with the “We Belong Together” singer’s face on them.

The site noted that Carey “transformed from superstar to concerned parent real quick” after spotting her son spinning around on stage with the black bag on his head, quickly pulling the plastic off him before Moroccan and twin sister Monroe continued to rummage through the goodies as their mom sang.

Fortunately, little Moroccan was fine following the incident, and Mariah even encouraged him to hand out some more goodies from the bag to the cheering audience who gathered to see her in Sin City.

Carey didn’t seem to let what could have been a pretty dangerous moment ruin the show, as she shared a snap of herself smiling on stage after the incident on social media.

Taking to Twitter after her much-anticipated return to the Sin City stage for her “The Butterfly Returns” residency shows, Carey thanked the crowd who came out to see her perform.

“Opening night of #TheButterflyReturns in #Vegas!” the singer wrote on the social media site, alongside a photo of her on stage in a stunning black floor-length gown. “Thank you all for being an amazing audience.”

Opening night of #TheButterflyReturns ???? in #Vegas! Thank you all for being an amazing audience ???????? @CaesarsPalace pic.twitter.com/yMTP7JDhXq — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 6, 2018

Carey’s on-stage moment with her son came shortly after the star shared a hilarious story of how he took over her Amazon account and spent $5000 without her knowledge before then ordering a pet dog.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this year, Mariah revealed that Moroccan is pretty mischievous during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in June.

During the late night interview, she admitted that she and her ex-husband Nick always have to hide their iPads when he’s around to stop him from online shopping.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“I have to control them with iPads,” Mariah told the late-night host of her 7-year-old twins. “He [Moroccan] charged $5,000 on Amazon. Yeah, he did!”

She revealed that he then placed another order online for a dog, after which the company called Cannon to let him know that the pet was ready for collection.

“They called [Nick] and they were like, ‘Your dog is ready,'” Mariah recalled. “He was like, ‘I didn’t order any d**n dog!'”