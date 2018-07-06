Ariel Winter Quits Twitter, Plans To Delete All Social Media Accounts After Paparazzi Takes Things Too Far

The 'Modern Family' star has had it with paparazzi planted outside of her house.

Ariel Winter is saying goodbye to social media. The 20-year-old Modern Family star deleted her Twitter account earlier this week after posting an angry message about paparazzi that seemingly stalk her.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, in a now-unavailable tweet, Winter wrote, “If a paparazzi attempts to take another f***ing picture in front of my house one more time I swear to God I will find ANY SORT of legal action.”

Winter went on to write that it is “sad” to “literally enjoy your job but hate every part of the fame aspect.” The actress hinted that she desperately wants to “move somewhere remote” so she can just “live a normal life in peace.”

“I can’t speak for anyone else, but I hate being followed and I hate my s*** out in the news.” Winter added, before telling her followers “bye” via a waving-hand emoji. Winter’s Twitter account is now gone.

Winter also told fans following her Instagram Story that she’s “in the process of deleting all social media.”

While the paparazzi incident has not been explained, it seems to stem from an invasive pap camped outside of her home.

Winter was recently trolled by haters after she posted an NSFW gym photo that spawned a ton of comments.

The actress posed for an Instagram post wearing a top with a questionable phrase on it and she captioned it, “the muthaf—kin’ motto at the gym.” According to Us Weekly, some followers slammed Winter’s clothing choice and the way her legs were positioned in her pose on a weight bench. Several especially curious fans zeroed in on Winter’s pose and suggested she was “thirsty” and trying to start controversy. As of July 4, Winter was still on Instagram, posting a sexy photo with boyfriend Levi Meaden and several snaps with her “squad.”

Ariel Winter has been unfairly trolled on social media in the past and she has been vocal about her disdain from stalker paparazzi, so it’s no surprise that she has finally reached a breaking point. The young star has dealt with a lot of family issues that were publicly aired without her consent. Before the latest invasion, the ABC star shared some sweet Instagram photos during a getaway to Canada Meaden. Winter posted a photo of the two near a covered bridge after a nature hike and captioned it with exclamation marks and a love heart emoji. The Modern Family star also shared shots as the lovebirds dined at an outdoor eatery in her boyfriend’s hometown.