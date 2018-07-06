Janice Dickinson Flaunts Bikini Bod At 63

Janice is showing off her bikini body at the beach for the Fourth of July.

Model and reality star Janice Dickinson is proving that age is nothing but a number as she showed off her impressive bikini body at the beach on the Fourth of July. Daily Mail reports that the star was proudly revealing her svelte figure while soaking up the sun by the ocean in Los Angeles.

Dickinson, who’s 63-years-old, showed off her seriously toned body in a two-piece, proudly showing off some skin for paparazzi who snapped the new candid bikini photos.

Janice was wearing a black and white bikini top and matching bikini bottoms with ribbon ties either side as she enjoyed some downtime at the beach. The star wore her long hair down and shielded her eyes from the blazing sun in matching white sunglasses.

The candid snaps show the model – who is mom to a 31-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter Savannah – frolicking on the beach earlier this week, even seeming to run across the sand Baywatch style by the ocean as she revealed her flat stomach, toned arms, and long legs.

Dickinson has spoken out about the importance of keeping in shape in the past, admitting that she’s pretty obsessive when it comes to exercise – which definitely shows in the latest candid bikini photos.

Per Celebs Now, Janice previously revealed that she most definitely puts in a lot of work when it comes to exercise as she claimed that she works out seven days a week and does a wide array of different exercises to keep her body so toned, including activities such as hiking, yoga, and swimming.

“I love my body, but it’s a compulsive obsession. I have to make sure I exercise,” Dickinson said of her dedication to her body in the health and fitness interview back in 2012. “I do 80 minutes of yoga every day, I hike and I make sure that everything I eat is organic.”

“I eat steamed fish, chicken and turkey, plus salads, carrot juice and supplements,” she then added of her healthy diet.

Janice has also made no secret of the fact that she’s had a little help from her doctors over the years to stay in such good shape by going under the knife for a few plastic surgery procedures.

Daily Mail reports that the model has previously confirmed that she’s undergone a tummy tuck, face-lift, and has also had Botox and Restylane injections in the past.

Just last week, Janice was spotted by Daily Mail showing off all her hard work keeping healthy through diet and exercise while wearing tight patterned leggings and a grey tank top as she stepped out with her daughter for lunch in Los Angeles on June 30.

Savannah is Dickinson’s daughter with film producer Michael Birnbaum.