Trump said he didn't understand 'thousand points of light.'

While at a rally in Great Falls, Montana, Donald Trump took the opportunity to take swipes at fellow Republicans, including the ailing John McCain and George H.W. Bush. People were perplexed as Trump praised Vladimir Putin, denying he was in the KGB and criticized members of his own party.

Daily Mail said that Donald Trump took on the 94-year-old former president George H.W. Bush, doing what sounded like stand up comedy as he wondered aloud about Bush’s “thousand points of light.”

“You know all of the rhetoric you see. “Thousands points of light.” What the hell was that by the way?”

“Thousand points of light” was used by Bush in a speech to talk about the way large groups of people participating in volunteer groups can change and shape things. Bush would say that youth clubs and volunteer organizations are like “a brilliant diversity spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky.”

But Trump continued, suggesting that his catchphrase was better than Bush’s.

“Thousand points of light. What does that mean? I know one thing. Make America Great Again we understand.”

In campaign rally, Trump mocks cancer-stricken John McCain, the infirm George H.W. Bush, the #MeToo movement and Elizabeth Warren, but praises Vladimir Putin. https://t.co/ArWH1Qmgjv pic.twitter.com/t8EDEDAfwW — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) July 6, 2018

“Putting America first we understand. ‘Thousand points of light’ I never quite got that one. What the hell is that? Has anyone ever figured that one out? It was put out by a Republican wasn’t it.”

Twitter erupted in defense of the ailing former president who lost his beloved wife Barbara in April. Ari Fleischer, who served as White House Press Secretary for George W. Bush thought that Trump was plain “rude.”

This is so uncalled for. Going after a 94-year-old, former President’s promotion of volunteerism. I don’t mind potus being a fighter. I do mind him being rude. https://t.co/Hr0d20Wuzz — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 6, 2018

And Fleischer wasn’t the only one who was offended by Trump’s mockery. Author Michael Wear, known for his Christian Outreach programs, thought the diss was Trump showing who he really is.

“George H.W. Bush’s reference to a ‘Thousand Points of Light’ has endured for three decades, motivating action by every president since, and inspiring millions around the world. Trump’s presidency will produce nothing like it. It’s the difference between a huckster and a statesman.”

The conflict between the Bush and Trump families has been brewing for some time, and recently after Jeb Bush criticized Trump’s policy of separating parents and children at the border, Donald Trump Jr. canceled an appearance at a fundraiser for George Prescott Bush, Jeb’s son in NYC.