Elvis Costello Cancels Several Tour Dates After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis

According to The Guardian, singer/songwriter Elvis Costello, 63, was forced to cancel the last remaining dates of his European tour due to an operation on a “small but very aggressive” cancer malignancy.

The news broke today when the singer issued a statement on his website. Costello’s surgery originally took place on Friday and he thought “normal service had resumed” however, the singer’s doctor has ordered him to allow nearly four weeks of recovery time. As of now, none of Costello’s North American tour dates have been affected.

“Six weeks ago my specialist called me and said, ‘You should start playing the Lotto’. He had rarely, if ever, seen such a small but very aggressive cancerous malignancy that could be defeated by a single surgery. I was elated and relieved that our European summer tour could go ahead.”

Ticket holders will be issued a refund for the canceled dates. While it’s unclear as to exactly what cancer Costello had operated on, he hinted at it by giving some sound advice to gentlemen around the world.

“Gentleman, do talk to you friends – you’ll find you are not alone – seek your doctor’s advice if you are in doubt or when it is timely and act as swiftly as you may in these matters. It may save your life. Believe me, it is better than playing roulette.”

In the same statement on the singer’s website, Costello announced that he and his band, the Imposters, are in the process of wrapping up a new album which will be released sometime in October. Costello also reassured fans that he will return around said time. The new album, which is yet to be titled, will be Costello’s first new music since 2010’s National Ransom.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 09: Elvis Costello performs onstage during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 47th Annual Induction And Awards at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 9, 2016 in New York City. Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Elvis Costello was born Declan MacManus in 1954. Costello takes his name from pop culture icon Elvis Presley and his father’s stage name, Costello. The Grammy Award-winning artist has experienced a number of hits throughout his career with songs such as “Alison,” “Everyday I Write The Book,” “Oliver’s Army,” and his famous cover “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding.”

The singer has collaborated with many different artists during his career including Allen Toussaint, Burt Bacharach, and the hip-hop group The Roots.

In 2004, Costello was nominated for an Oscar for his song “Scarlet Tide” which he wrote for the movie Cold Mountain.

Costello married piano-vocalist Diana Krall in 2003, and they welcomed twin sons in 2006.

Elvis Costello and the Imposters will be on tour later this year in support of the upcoming new album. The tour, named “Look Now and Then…It’s Elvis Costello and the Imposters,” kicks off in Bethlehem, PA on November 2nd. Several dates include a copy of the album with ticket purchase. You can see a full list of dates below.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters Tour Dates

November 2 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Sands Bethlehem Event Center

November 4 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

November 6 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Paramount Theatre

November 7 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino

November 9 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre *

November 10 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

November 11 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

November 13 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *

November 15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop Auditorium

November 17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live *

November 19 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

November 21 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

November 23 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino

November 25 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium *

November 27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre *

November 28 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim *

November 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

December 1 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *

December 3 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

December 4 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

*These dates exclude the album offering