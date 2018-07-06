Donald Trump Mocks #MeToo Movement, Elizabeth Warren’s Heritage, Maxine Waters IQ During Montana Rally

Donald Trump attacked Senator Elizabeth Warren, California Rep. Maxine and the #MeToo movement during a rally in Great Falls, Montana on Thursday, July 5. Trump attempted to rally his base by throwing stones at both women, who have gone on the record with their dislike of the administration’s policies.

Warren, whom The Daily Beast called a “possible 2020 opponent” in the next presidential election, was once again blasted for stating she was of Native American heritage.

Trump’s speech to his supporters slammed Warren, and he offered the Massachusetts Democrat $1 million, to a charity of her choice, if she could prove that she is Native American. He stated that he would apologize to the real Pocahontas, but not to the “fake Pocahontas” and promised he would present her with a DNA test to prove her heritage.

“I’m going to get one of those little kits and in the middle of the debate, when she proclaims she’s of Indian heritage — because her mother said she has high cheekbones, that’s her only evidence,” Trump said.

“We will take that little kit, but we have to it gently, because we’re in the ‘me too’ generation, so we have to be very gentle,” mocking the movement that assists the victims of sexual assault.

This is not the first time Trump has offered to pay to know an opponent’s true ethnic background. He once offered then-President Barack Obama $5 million to produce his birth certificate in 2012.

Warren bit back at the president’s words.

“While you obsess over my genes, your Admin. is conducting DNA tests on little kids because you ripped them from their mamas & you are too incompetent to reunite them in time to meet a court order. Maybe you should focus on fixing the lives you’re destroying.,” Warren tweeted.

Trump then sounded off on Maxine Waters, calling her someone with a “low IQ” and the “new leader” of the Democratic party, according to The Daily Beast.

“Democrats want anarchy,” Trump said, saying they would allow gangs like MS-13 “run wild” in America. “And they don’t know who they’re playing with, folks. I said it the other day, yes, [Maxine Waters] is a low-IQ individual. Honestly, she’s somewhere in the mid-60s, I believe,” Trump added.

The New York Times noted that the president slammed critics who suggested that he was not prepared for his coming meeting with Vladimir Putin in Finland.

“Putin’s fine,” Mr. Trump said. “He’s fine. We’re all fine. We’re people. Will I be prepared? Totally prepared. I’ve been preparing for this stuff my whole life. Getting along with Russia, and getting along with China and getting along with other countries is a good thing,” he added, “not a bad thing.”