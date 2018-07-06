NeNe Leakes Shows Off Some Serious Skin In A Tiny Black Swimsuit As She Claps Back At The Haters

NeNe's revealing her serious curves for the Fourth of July.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes showed off a serious amount of skin in sultry new swimsuit photos she shared to social media this week before then clapping back at the haters on her Instagram account. Bravo reports that the reality star and former Glee actress proudly showed off her curves by the pool on July 4.

The first snap NeNe shared with her more than 2.6 million followers showed Leakes lounging around next to the pool as she smiled from ear to ear while dipping her hand in the water during the Fourth of July holiday.

Leakes appeared to be throwing a little shade in the caption of her stunning swimsuit photo, as she wrote, “Red, White and who?” alongside a crying laughing emoji.

Though it’s not clear exactly who NeNe was referring to in her caption, OK! Magazine reports that Leakes was slammed by haters after sharing the skimpy swimsuit photo with many asking where her husband Gregg Leakes was.

“Where’s Gregg? She looks mighty happy… Where’s Gregg!!!??” one fan wrote in the comments section of the Real Housewives star’s swimsuit snap, while the outlet claimed that another wrote in the social media site, “Meanwhile, Gregg [is] somewhere on a breathing machine.”

As reported by E! News, NeNe confirmed on Instagram earlier this year that her husband of around five years had been diagnosed with cancer.

However, Leakes hit back at the negative commenters as she then posted another photo of herself posing in her string one piece.

Sharing a second photo of herself in the skimpy black bathing suit, NeNe addressed the haters in the caption who called her out for sharing the snaps amid her husband’s health issues.

“One mo for the hate! Just rubbing that thang allllll in yo face,” the reality star wrote, adding the hashtags #body, #takedat and #prettybrownskin to her post.

Speaking to E! News in 2016, Leakes revealed the diet secrets that help her to keep her incredible body in shape.

When asked at the time how she keeps her weight down, NeNe said that her biggest secret is portion control.

Earl Gibson III / Getty Images

“That’s the key… because hunni, we like to eat!” the Real Housewives star said at the time of how she keeps her body in shape, noting that she still eats whatever she wants but just less of it. “Having to deprive myself of anything is a no-no for a girl like me! Summer fun and sun is right around the corner so that’s a great motivator for me!”

“I’m a small-portion eater. I don’t like to feel full,” NeNe continued of her diet. “A lot of people when I meet them, they say, ‘I thought you were this big woman.’ I’m, like, ‘I’m curvy, honey, but I am not real big.'”