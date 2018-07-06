Intimate Photo Of A Very Pregnant Jinger Duggar Posted Just Days Before Her Due Date

Jinger Duggar is gearing up for her first experience with childbirth.

Jinger Duggar is getting very close to giving birth to her first child. It is just days away before she and husband, Jeremy Vuolo, will be able to meet their baby daughter and they are getting super excited about it. The reality TV couple had an amazing maternity photo shoot done which they shared with their fans a few days ago. Now Jeremy has once again revealed another picture, only this one may have been taken on their own. The snapshot on his Instagram is an intimate portrayal of his wife and their unborn child.

The black and white snap had Jinger Duggar standing in front of a window cradling her now huge baby bump. It depicted her silhouette against the lighter curtain behind her. The blinds were just slightly open to let in just enough light to make the photo appear somewhat shadowy. Jinger, with her hair up in a ponytail, is gazing down lovingly at her belly.

Jeremy didn’t dedicate many words to this photo. Just one word reveals exactly how he feels about his life these days. He simply wrote, “Blessed.” He may have taken the photo himself, but Jinger is the real photographer in the Duggar family. He may have gotten some helpful tips from her.

With just days away from the birth when they finally see their first child, Duggar fans are getting anxious to see this little one as well. Jinger and Jeremy did things a little differently than the rest of the Duggar clan. The Counting On stars waited a while before they got pregnant to spend some time as a married couple for their first year. That is almost unheard of in the reality family’s world.

Blessed. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Jul 5, 2018 at 6:06pm PDT

Jinger took the trip to Arkansas last weekend to attend the wedding of her brother, Josiah, and his new bride, Lauren Swanson. They got hitched just three months after getting engaged. It is likely that the newly wedded couple will be announcing some baby news pretty quickly.

Jinger and Jeremy also just spent some time with John David and his new girl, Abbie Burnett. They just announced that they are officially courting, so an engagement may not be far off for the lovebirds.

Look for all of the Duggar happenings on the new season of Counting On coming up on July 30 on TLC. There are so many courtships, engagements, weddings, and babies going on that it will make your head spin. Be on the lookout for news of the upcoming birth of baby Vuolo. It should be happening very soon.