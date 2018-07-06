Kate Middleton Allegedly Has A Secret Account On This Popular Parenting Website

She's just like one of us!

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, reportedly has a secret account on a popular UK parenting website, allowing her the freedom to express her thoughts on motherhood without fear of being exposed as a royal. The Duke and Duchess are parents to Prince George, 4, Princess Charlotte, 2, and Prince Louis, who is 10-weeks-old.

The 36-year-old mother-of-three is reportedly a fan of Mumsnet, a popular parenting website, according to Express.

A source close to the royal family revealed that Middleton is like any other young mother, looking for women her age who are experiencing the same parenting challenges as she. “Kate has turned to websites like Mumsnet and Baby Centre for guidance,” a source revealed to Express.

“She has adopted an anonymous name, and mainly posts questions about issues she and Prince William disagree on, like watching cartoons before bed. Using these websites has really helped Kate, although she’d never admitted to using the web for advice – the Royal Family tend to ‘just get on with it’ when it comes to raising children,” the source revealed.

Middleton allegedly enjoys the camaraderie she receives from other mothers, who tend to agree with each other, according to the source, when it comes to parenting advice.

Express reported that several members of the royal family have been rumored to have private social media accounts with secret names. Prince Harry, 33, was said to have an Instagram account and Facebook for personal use years ago and Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Eugenie has her own public Instagram account.

It is also rumored that Queen Elizabeth is also a casual Facebook user, holding an account under an anonymous username.

According to Heart, Prince William alluded to his wife using the popular British parenting website, stating in an interview “she may well be.”

Kate Middleton will likely not be posting too many questions or participating in any online discussions over the next several days as she is readying herself and her family for Prince Louis’ christening, which will take place on July 9.

Prince Louis will likely wear the same christening gown as his older brother, Prince George and his older sister Princess Charlotte, wore for their christenings. The Spitalfields lace gown is a replica of one commissioned by Queen Victoria for her daughter Princess Victoria in 1941.

The youngest of Prince William and Middleton’s children will be baptized at Chapel Royal, the same place Prince George was anointed, according to Express. Princess Charlotte was baptized at the Church of St Mary Magdalene at Sandringham where her late Grandmother Princess Diana was baptized in 1961.