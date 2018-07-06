Chris Brown Arrested On Felony Battery Charge After Florida Concert

Chris Brown was taken into custody following a concert in Palm Beach, Florida. The 29-year-old singer was reportedly arrested on a felony battery charge.

The “Beautiful People” singer was approached by police officers after a performance at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre. BBC reports that Brown was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Hillsborough Country, according to a spokesman for Palm Beach County Jail.

Brown responded to the arrested on his Instagram. The singer shared a photo with his 44 million fans with the caption: “What’s New? Show tomorrow!”

Brown was quickly released from custody after posting bail.

The controversial singer has had several brushes with authority.

Brown infamously faced assault charges following an altercation with his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, nine years ago after a Clive Davis’ Grammy after party in February 2009. Photos of Rihanna’s battered face was published and the singer faced public scrutiny.

He was sentenced to five years of probation, one year of domestic violence counseling, and six months of community service.

In 2013, Brown and his bodyguard were arrested and charged with felony assault after an alleged altercation outside a hotel involving Brown reportedly refusing to take a photo with two fans who approached him. The charge was reduced to a misdemeanor in court and Brown was released from jail.

Chris Brown Arrested for Warrant After Florida Concert https://t.co/NshjJdIuwy — TMZ (@TMZ) July 6, 2018

The singer entered a rehabilitation program voluntarily but was ordered by a judge to stay in a rehab facility until his next court hearing in 2014. However, Brown was kicked out of a rehab facility after smashing his mother’s car window during a family session and was sent to prison.

Brown has reportedly had physical altercations with Drake, The Migos, and Frank Ocean.

In a documentary last year entitled Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life, the singer opened up about the fight with Rihanna that began his legal issues. Brown states that Rihanna discovered text messages from another woman, according to People.

“She starts going off, she throws the phone, ‘I hate you.’ Starts hitting me… She hits me a couple of more times and it doesn’t go from translation to ‘let’s sit down, I’m telling you the truth.’ It goes to, ‘Now, I’m going to be mean, be evil.'”

“I remember she tried to kick me, but then I really hit her, with a closed fist, I punched her. I busted her lip,” he recalled. “When I saw it, I was in shock. I was like, ‘F—, why the hell did I hit her?'”

Chris Brown’s former girlfriend Karrueche Tran also accused the singer of domestic violence. Tran won a five-year restraining order against Chris Brown after accusing him of several incidents of domestic violence and stalking.