Hilary Duff Shows Off Baby Bump In Black Bikini And Reveals That Her Son Gave Her A Black Eye

Pregnant Hilary Duff looks blissful in a bikini photo that she snapped on the Fourth of July, but she suffered an Independence Day injury that left her with a black eye to match her black swimsuit. As reported by The Daily Mail, the Younger actress revealed that her 6-year-old son Luca gave her the “sweet” shiner.

On Thursday, Hilary Duff took to Instagram to share a picture that was seemingly taken during her family’s Fourth of July celebrations. In the image, the 30-year-old Lizzie McGuire star is sharing a romantic kiss with the father of her unborn child, 31-year-old singer-songwriter Matthew Koma. Duff is rocking a revealing black bikini with a low-cut top and low-rise bottoms. Thanks to the high angle that the photo was taken at, her cleavage is on full display.

Duff’s growing baby bump is also visible, and she’s wearing a patriotic plastic lei around her neck that’s red, white, and blue. The all-American former Disney princess further showed her love for her country by captioning her photo with two pairs of red and blue heart emojis.

Duff’s Instagram followers were thrilled that she decided to celebrate the Fourth by flaunting her baby bump, and they also thought that her PDA with her boyfriend was pretty adorable.

“Love the little bump,” wrote one fan in response to the photo.

“I can see the bb bump!!!you two are honestly so cute together…love,” another remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma found out that they were expecting a baby girl on Mother’s Day. The couple broke the news with the rest of the world by sharing a sweet video that was taken during their gender reveal party.

Unfortunately for Hilary Duff, her Independence Day wasn’t as picture-perfect as it appears to be in her romantic Instagram snapshot. She also took to her Instagram stories to reveal that her son Luca gave her a black eye at some point during their family’s celebrations. However, she made sure to let her fans know that the little boy, whose father is retired professional hockey player Mike Comrie, didn’t hurt his mom on purpose.

“Lukie gave me a pretty sweet black eye for the fourth!” she captioned a video in which she’s showing off her injury. “It was an accident but sure hurt like a muther.”

Duff didn’t share any details about what her son did to leave the purple mark over her left eye, but maybe the injury will help her score a few coolness points with him. As reported by Pop Culture, Hilary Duff has revealed that Luca is such a huge fan of John Cena that he dressed up like the wrestler for “Celebrity Day” at camp. According to Bleacher Report, Cena once suffered a black eye during a bout with Bray Wyatt, so now Duff can tell her son that his celebrity mom and his favorite celebrity have something in common.