Anna Duggar Gushes About Her 10 Years With Husband Josh, Calls It A ‘Wonderful Adventure’

The former '19 Kids and Counting' star credits her faith for getting through the difficult times in her marriage.

Anna Duggar is celebrating her family with a rare Instagram post that features her husband Josh. The mom of five took to the social media site to post a series of happy family photos, where she gave thanks for the “wonderful adventure” her life with Josh has been.

On July 5, Anna Duggar shared multiple birthday photos of her young children—all who have names that begin with the letter M—as well as a snap of Josh kissing her on the forehead. The Duggar mom captioned the photo with the following.

“June was an exciting month for our family: Marcus, Michael and I are officially a year older + Josh and I celebrated our 10 year engagement anniversary! The past 10 years have been a wonderful adventure. So thankful for God’s redeeming grace and His blessings to us along the way, especially our 5 M’s!”

Josh and Anna Duggar wed in September 2008 after a short courtship. Since that time they have welcomed five children, Mackynzie Renée, 8, Michael, 7, Marcus, 5, Meredith, 2, and Mason Garrett, 9 months. Several of Anna’s pregnancies, as well as her children’s births, were documented on the family’s former TLC reality show, 19 Kids and Counting.

But the couple’s 10-year adventure hit a major road bump in 2015 when Josh was caught in a major sex scandal. Duggar was accused of molesting several of his sisters as a teen, and after his name allegedly turned up on a list of hacked Ashley Madison accounts, the eldest Duggar son checked in to a faith-based rehabilitation center. Josh and Anna went to marriage counseling amid rumors that he had an addiction to pornography and cheated on her with multiple women, according to People.

According to E! News, Anna Duggar revealed that Josh had confessed his “past teenage mistakes” to her before they were married, and she said she knew all about his past as “someone who had gone down a wrong path and had humbled himself before God and those whom he had offended.”

At the time, Anna Duggar credited the couple’s strong faith for getting them through the difficult times. In a joint statement posted on the official Duggar family website last year, Josh and Anna wrote: “For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time.”

The couple used the announcement to segue into another pregnancy reveal.

It’s no surprise that Anna Duggar’s latest Instagram post is being questioned by critics. According to In Touch Weekly, some followers bashed Anna’s description of her “wonderful adventure” with Josh and warned her there’s still time to get out of the marriage. Others slammed her “wonderful adventure being cheated on by a man that molested his sisters.”

But others offered words of support to Anna, praising her strength as she weathered her marital storms with forgiveness.