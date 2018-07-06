Britney Spears Shows Off Her Amazing Abs In Tiny Shorts And Sports Bra After Spilling Her Diet Secrets

Britney Spears might look like a fierce tiger with a washboard stomach in her latest Instagram video, but the singer doesn’t share the big cat’s hankering for large hunks of red meat. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Spears shared a few details about her diet, and she later took to Instagram to show off the impressive results of her simple tour menu.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney Spears is looking so toned and trim these days that fans can’t always tell whether the revealing images that she shares on social media are current snapshots or throwback photos. The 36-year-old pop star often flaunts her flat stomach and muscled thighs on Instagram, and many of the skimpy outfits that she wears now are similar to those that she was rocking over a decade ago.

Spears told Entertainment Tonight that the secret to fitting into one of her favorite wardrobe items, a tiny pair of shorts, is to chow down on plenty of poultry and produce. The singer also revealed that being in “work mode” actually makes her want to stick to a healthier diet.

“I want clean chicken and veggies that’s it,” Spears said.

The “Slumber Party” singer has an excellent reason for avoiding steak dinners, but thanks to a craving for a certain fast food item, she hasn’t been able to completely cut red meat out of her diet.

“My stomach is so sensitive, if I have a steak, I will be sick for three days. The burger is fine, but I have the small burgers from McDonald’s. The happy meal!”

Found my white booty shorts ???????????????? A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 23, 2018 at 5:26pm PDT

There’s no evidence that Britney Spears ever puts anything unhealthy in her body in the silly social media post that she shared with her fans on Thursday. In an Instagram video, she shows off her small waistline by rocking a light pink sports bra and a pair of extremely short pajama shorts with the waistband rolled down. Britney belts out the Aretha Franklin classic “(You Make Me Feel) Like A Natural Woman,” but she sounds more like a member of The Chipettes than the soul singer thanks to an audio filter that she gives her a high squeaky voice. She also altered her appearance by using a face filter to give herself tiger ears and whiskers.

???????????? A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 5, 2018 at 6:16pm PDT

While it looks like Britney was having a blast goofing off in her bathroom, life Isn’t all play for the “Work B*tch” singer. She’s been working hard to get in shape for her upcoming “Piece Of Me Tour,” as evidenced by the numerous gym selfies and exercise videos that she’s been sharing on Instagram. She won’t have a gym at her disposal once she hits the road, but Britney said that touring is a workout in and of itself. She does a lot of dancing during her performances, so she probably burns off the calories from those happy meal burgers pretty easily.

“It really keeps you strong,” Spears said of her grueling schedule of “back to back” shows.

Gearing up for summer!!! ⭐️????⭐️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 8, 2018 at 3:38pm PST

According to the events page on the Britney Spears website, the “Piece of Me Tour” kicks off July 12 in National Harbor, Maryland.