‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, July 5: Liam’s Reaction, Ridge & Brooke Clash, Eric & Quinn Visit

Liam reacts to hearing Hope's pregnancy news.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, July 5, reveals that Eric (John McCook) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) visited Kelly and her mom, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Eric was excited to see his great-grandchild and wanted to sneak into her room. They talked about Liam’s (Scott Clifton) absence, and Steffy told them that he is at Forrester working on the website. They agreed that the sooner Liam is finished with the website, the sooner he will be away from Hope, and then Hope can move on. Quinn told Steffy that she was surprised that she had postponed the wedding, but Eric said that it made sense with the new Bold and the Beautiful. Eric thought that Steffy, Kelly, and Liam made a beautiful family.

B&B viewers will remember that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) divulged Hope’s (Annika Noelle) secret to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) the previous day. According to She Knows Soaps, he took a moment to process it and Brooke wrongfully thought that he was worried about how this news would affect Steffy. Ridge corrected her by saying he was actually worried about Hope. He explains that Bill really complicated everything with his lies. Ridge told Brooke that they would support Hope through the pregnancy.

From Ridge’s perspective, Steffy and Liam are still getting married and he believed that Hope would feel especially alone while pregnant and being forced to watch her former fiancé and stepsister live a happy life with their daughter. He assured his wife that they would help Hope through this trying time. But Brooke was having none of it. Bold and the Beautiful recap states that she told him that Steffy and Liam were not married yet and that Hope’s pregnancy automatically changes the status quo. Ridge then realized that Brooke believes that Liam and would Steffy were not going to get married after all.

Liam just found out that he was going to be a father again and Hope told him that the news complicated their situation. Liam agreed and called it an understatement. He asked her how she was doing and Hope told him that she was fine and already in love with their child. Hope informs him that the doctor confirmed the pregnancy and that she feels bad for the situation he finds himself in now. However, he told her that it took two to make the baby and that he could not blame her. After Hope cries and declares her love, she says that she doesn’t know how it would affect their relationship.

Liam did not take the bait and instead talked about making the situation work. Liam said they would have to be intentionally logical about creating a family. He admits that the baby would complicate their lives but also bring them joy. As far as he is concerned, there is no reason to feel guilty as the pregnancy is a gift.