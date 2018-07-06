WWE ‘NXT’ Results And Review, Johnny Gargano Returns And Snaps On EC3

For the first time since losing to Tommaso Ciampa at ‘NXT Takeover: Chicago II,’ Gargano wrestled in a televised match against EC3.

WWE NXT is one of the hottest wrestling promotions, but this week’s show wasn’t all that exciting. This week, the WWE featured four matches on the card, and NXT women’s champion Shayna Baszler called out the locker room.

Dakota Kai vs. Santana Garrett

While well-polished workers perform and headline the company, it’s important to remember that NXT is WWE’s self-created developmental promotion, and nothing was more proof of that this week than this contest. The match was decent enough, but it looked way too choreographed with Kai and Garrett looking like they were anticipating every move. The finish was impressive however, as Kai delivered a flipping backstabber called the Kai de grace to get the three-count.

Shayna Baszler Promo

The former UFC fighter is a legitimate badass, and the transition from the octagon to the squared circle has been a smooth one for the gifted athlete. Unfortunately, Shayna’s mic skills don’t parallel her in-ring ability. This was a bit of an awkward promo, so it’s good that Baszler is getting some mic time and practice on NXT.

WWE recaps the message Shayna Baszler delivered.

“The Queen of Spades ran through a list of would-be title contenders that included Bianca Belair, Kairi Sane and Candice LeRae, and wrote them off one-by-one. She also claimed to be the sole reason for the second Mae Young Classic being held, saying her reign has NXT scouring the globe to find a suitable opponent. Baszler closed her royal proclamation on a chilling note, insisting that no matter her opponent, the result will always be the same: ‘And still your NXT Women’s Champion…'”

The Mighty vs. Otis Dozovic

Footage was shown of Tucker Knight being ambushed by unknown assailants earlier in the day at the WWE Performance Center, but it’s assumed, and strongly hinted, that The Mighty (Shane Thorne and Nick Miller) are the culprits. This ambush left the mammoth Otis Dozovic without a partner, so he faced The Mighty in a handicap match.

Though this was a two-against-one bout, Dozovic was given a lot of shine and looked strong. He pummeled both Thorne and Miller with clotheslines, elbow drops, and a double suplex. The Mighty finally gained the numbers advantage, and Miller shoved Otis into a northern lariat from Thorne for the three-count. The Mighty are a great heel team, and in true heel fashion, the entertaining duo celebrated like they just won the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Velveteen Dream vs. Chris Dijak

Dream often has the match of the night when performing on NXT, and this week’s bout was no exception. This was Dijak’s second-ever NXT match to air on the WWE Network, and the newcomer was very impressive with his in-ring work. With high spots and comedic notes, both WWE superstars told an entertaining in-ring story. After a solid back-and-forth contest, Velveteen Dream hit a sharp quick-pivot DDT to secure the victory.

Johnny Gargano vs. EC3

This was Gargano’s first televised match since losing to his arch-rival, Tommaso Ciampa, at NXT Takeover: Chicago II. The story here is that Gargano is a changed man since losing that Chicago street fight, so “Johnny Wrestling” was more of a brawler during this match, and he’s becoming everything that he despises.

In the middle of the match, Gargano snapped and unleashed a fury that audiences aren’t used to seeing from the superstar. It looks like former TNA champion EC3 is going to have to pay same dues just like anyone else in NXT, as he lost clean to Gargano after receiving a draping DDT (the same move that Ciampa beat Johnny with in Chicago). Seemingly, NXT isn’t done with the Ciampa and Gargano program, and the WWE universe will likely be thrilled if the rivals put on another match in the near future.

Overall, this was an entertaining episode with Dream and Gargano being the highlights, but nothing special occurred. Hopefully, next week’s show will continue to build on “Johnny Wrestling’s” new persona.

NXT airs Wednesdays on the WWE Network at 8 p.m. EST.