Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Hold Hands Briefly At The Commonwealth Youth Challenge Reception

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are figuring out their PDA comfort level post royal wedding.

Since their royal wedding in May, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have managed to tone down their public displays of affection, which made plenty of headlines. However, they briefly held hands at a reception for the Commonwealth Youth Challenge.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Prince Harry actually denied Meghan Markle’s attempt to hold his hand last week as they walked behind the queen. The Duchess of Sussex reached for the duke’s hand, and he pulled his hands in front of himself and clasped them. The reason they don’t show much affection in public is because of the fact that Queen Elizabeth II rarely holds husband Prince Phillip’s hand during her royal duties. However, there’s no official royal protocol against holding hands.

According to a report from Elle, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked into the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge Reception, they briefly held hands. The moment happened so quickly that most people didn’t even notice it. However, royal reporter Richard Palmer took video of the event, and in that footage, the couple clearly briefly held hands. Also during the evening, Markle reached out and placed her perfectly manicured hand onto her husband’s arm at one point.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 05: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House on July 05, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images) Yui Mok / Getty Images

“It’s up to each and every royal and royal couple about how affectionate they are. There’s no protocol that tells them they can’t hug or kiss or touch. There’s no rulebook like that. Each senior member of the royal family is trusted to make the judgment calls of what’s appropriate and when. It’s all about being trusted to make those calls on their own,” Myka Meier, a British-American trained by a former member of the queen’s household said.

Harry and Meghan arrive at Marlborough House. pic.twitter.com/D0Ieo8xj2L — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) July 5, 2018

Even though no official rule exists, it looks like most British royals follow the queen’s example when it comes to PDA, especially when they attend to their official royal duties and engagements. It seems like these newlyweds are adjusting to whatever level of PDA they’re comfortable with engaging in while in public.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 05: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House on July 05, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images) Yui Mok / Getty Images

The Inquisitr also reported that the duchess stunned at the event in a bright yellow sheath dress designed by Brandon Maxwell, who also serves as the stylist to pop star Lady Gaga. For the occasion, Markle kept things simple with her hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleek low bun secured at the nape of her neck. On her feet, she wore simple nude heels.

A true fashion icon for the younger generation, Markle managed to make a statement in the stylish, trendy, and sleeveless bright dress that showed off her toned arms.