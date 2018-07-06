Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Nervous To Leave Baby True To Return To Work

Khloe prepares to go back to work, and dreads leaving True alone.

Khloe Kardashian is revealing that she is very anxious about leaving her baby girl, True Thompson, for the first time on Friday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is dealing with something that many new mothers have to face, and that is going back to work after giving birth.

According to a July 5 report by Entertainment Tonight, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram story on Thursday to reveal that she is super nervous about leaving her 3-month-old daughter for an entire day. Kardashian claimed that she has missed random feedings with her baby girl, but has never been separated from her for a whole day before. In the video, Khloe is seen holding baby True while she talks about how she’s anxious and sad about leaving the infant at home all day.

“Tomorrow is my first day back to work. I have missed a feeding here or there with True, but I’ve never missed multiple feedings in a day. So I have a ton of anxiety. I don’t know how I’m going to leave her all day tomorrow. That’s freaking me out. But, I gotta go back to work at some point,” Khloe Kardashian says in the video.

She then added a second video saying she doesn’t “know what to do” when it comes to leaving baby True, and that she is sad, because she has grown to “love” their “routine together.” Khloe also apologized to her older sister, Kourtney, revealing that she wants to “take back all of the times” that she made fun of her for not wanting to leave her children.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, moved back to L.A. for the summer after spending the majority of the year in Cleveland. However, Khloe is now thinking about relocating to Ohio for good.

Sources tell Radar Online that Kardashian would feel more comfortable if she were living with Tristan, and not on opposite ends of the country, because she still doesn’t fully trust him after his shocking cheating scandal back in April.

As many fans will remember, the NBA star was busted cheating on Khloe when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online while Kardashian was pregnant with their daughter. However, Khloe decided to stand by her man and the couple have been working on their relationship issues ever since the cheating scandal broke.