Watch Brazil Vs. Belgium 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Two of the most talent-packed teams in the World Cup square off on Friday, but only one will survive the quarterfinal showdown.

On the Guardian newspaper’s recently released list of the “100 best footballers in the world,” 10 are members of the Brazil national team, while seven play for the Belgium side that will meet Brazil in the 2018 World Cup quarterfinal. This makes Friday’s match that will live stream, from Kazan, Russia, perhaps the most talent packed contest yet played in the tournament.

But only one team will survive the clash and proceed to the semifinals. The oddsmakers clearly favor Brazil, according to Newsweek, and the data-crunching site FiveThirtyEight.com calculates a 64 percent chance of advancing to the semifinals for Brazil, and only a 36 percent chance for the Belgian side.

Belgian Manager Robert Martinez, whose team narrowly survived a scare from Japan with a three-goal comeback — including a 94th-minute winner by Nacer Chadli, The Mirror reported — believes his team will defy the odds.

“There is something special in this squad, no doubt about it. The signs are positive and of a real desire to be on the football pitch,” Martinez told Sky Sports. “We can’t wait. I feel we are as ready as we can be. Over the last two years we have been working towards this moment.”

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Brazil vs. Belgium 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match, see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. Kickoff for the all-or-nothing match between the South American and European sides is scheduled for 9 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, on Friday, July 6.

In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 7 p.m. British Summer Time, while fans in the United States can log into the Brazil vs. Belgium live stream at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 11 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can watch the game live stream at 11:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Monday.

The Belgium duo of striker Romelu Lukaku (r) and midfielder Eden Hazard (l) will try to lead their side to an upset elimination win over Brazil. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

There may be some hope for Belgium in the fact that, as SportsKeeda recounts, Brazil’s last six World Cup losses have all come against teams from Europe, and the last time the five-time cup winners defeated a European side came in 2002, with Brazil’s 2-0 win over Germany in the final.

In Belgium, Brazil finds an unfamiliar opponent. According to the soccer database 11v11, the two nations have faced each other only four times starting in 1963, with their most recent encounter coming in the 2002 World Cup, when Brazil scored a 2-0 victory in the only competitive match between the two countries.

Watch a preview of the Brazil vs. Belgium quarterfinal showdown in the video below, courtesy of ESPN FC.

To watch a live stream of the Brazil vs. Belgium World Cup knockout match, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Be aware that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To watch the quarterfinal Brazil vs. Belgium 2018 FIFA World Cup clash stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans must register for a free trial of a live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over-the-top” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all also offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Brazil vs. Belgium match — and all of the World Cup quarterfinal matches — streamed live at no charge.

In the U.K., a live stream of the eagerly awaited Brazil vs. Belgium 2018 FIFA World Cup match will be carried by the BBC and may be accessed inside the U.K. only with the BBC iPlayer, while in North Africa and the Middle East, beIn Connect has the live stream. For World Cup fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the match, as will the Jio TV app for fans who want to watch Brazil vs. Belgium on mobile devices.