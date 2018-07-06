Bella Hadid Takes Page Out Of Sister Gigi’s Book, Flaunting Toned Figure In Red Bikini

Bella Hadid looks great in red.

Gigi and Bella Hadid are definitely some of the hottest siblings in Hollywood.

Just yesterday, the Inquisitr shared that Gigi Hadid and fellow model Emily Ratajkowski continued their getaway in Greece, enjoying some time at the beach and in the sun. But this time, the model traded in her pink bikini for a black bikini top and green and black Fendi briefs. The 23-year-old still looked amazing with a makeup-free face and her long, blonde locks in a high and messy ponytail. To dress it up a bit, Hadid added a pair of big hoop earrings to her beachside look.

And today, her sister, Bella, took a page out of Gigi’s book while flaunting her fit bikini body at a beach in Malibu. The Daily Mail shared photos of the 21-year-old frolicking around in the water in a sexy red bikini. The top of the bikini read “livin’ cool” while the bottoms left very little to the imagination. To add a bit of chic to her beachside look, Hadid added a pair of hoop earrings.

The model also shared a few snapshots of herself in the bikini on her Instagram page. In the photos, the model sits on a green chair as she holds what appears to be a sweatshirt over her stomach. She looks photo-ready with her hair in a high ponytail and very subtle makeup. Within just a few hours of the post, Hadid’s photo earned her over 600,000 likes in addition to 2,500-plus comments.

the romance A post shared by ???? (@bellahadid) on Jul 5, 2018 at 2:12pm PDT

A few hours later, the daughter of Yolanda Hadid shared yet another gorgeous bikini snapshot in what seems to be one of her favorite colors — red. In this particular image, Hadid takes a selfie in a barely there red bikini that perfectly showcases her killer body. Like her last post, this one has also earned Hadid a ton of attention in just three hours of being posted.

Thus far, the image has earned her over 644,000 likes in addition to 4,300 comments in that short time period. Many fans chimed in to let Bella know how amazing her body is while countless others just let her know that they were huge fans.

???????????? A post shared by ???? (@bellahadid) on Jul 5, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT

“RIB AND STOMACH GOALS.”

“Ohh my god, I’m from Canada and no wonder we having heatwaves cause of goddesses like you warming things out there,” another fan wrote.

According to her Instagram page, Bella is already having an amazing summer, taking a few trips to places like Germany and Paris.