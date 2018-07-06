Harrison Ford Serves Sexy Senior Teas As He Prepares To Film ‘Indiana Jones 5’ In Los Angeles

Harrison Ford has been playing the title character for decades.

Inasmuch as Harrison Ford is an A-list actor, and has been for decades, he’s best known for two roles in particular: Han Solo in the Star Wars films, and Indiana Jones in the titular films of the same name.

According to the Daily Mail, Harrison Ford stepped out of a plane that he piloted, when he and his wife, Calista Flockhart, landed in Los Angeles so he could prepare to film the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones series of movies, which is, as of right now, only titled Indiana Jones 5.

The film, which was originally speculated to be delayed in filming for at least a year, seems to be back on track.

The couple came to Los Angeles with their adopted son, Liam.

Originally, the film was supposed to be released in 2020. However, due to “script problems” and other logistics, the film got pushed back. While it’s unclear if the film will still be released in 2020, what is clear is that Harrison Ford is, indeed, on board, and that Steven Spielberg will be directing the film.

It’s unclear who else has been cast in the film.

Harrison Ford was noted to be wearing a smart pair of black boots, which he paired with crisp jeans and a matching denim shirt. He was rocking a bit of the “scruffy-looking nerf herder” look, as his beard seemed to be growing in as he stepped off the private plane.

Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart, and one of their sons were spotted at Antonio's Pizza in Amherst today.

Ford ate two slices — one pepperoni sausage and one tomato basil — and chatted with the locals. https://t.co/y9x5NJ0sJn pic.twitter.com/ifsEX6Zz07 — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) June 26, 2018

We were so thrilled typo have three legendary Harrison Ford at Leña! "Blown away," he said. "You're killing it." And that's from a guy who knows something about being blown away and killing things ???? pic.twitter.com/nWlx88jmMx — Rick Bayless (@Rick_Bayless) July 4, 2018

Earlier in the month, Harrison Ford and his family made news when they went on a trip to Amherst, Massachusetts.

According to the Boston Globe, who was on hand as the actor made his way around Massachusetts, the Ford family were “a real treat” for the locals.

Ford and his family stopped by Antonio’s Pizza on North Pleasant Street. He ordered two slices of pizza — one slice of tomato basil, and one slice of sausage — and, according to the pizza shop manager, he seemed to thoroughly enjoy it. For what it’s worth, Flockhart ordered one slice of broccoli pizza for herself. Their son, Liam, had a few cheese slices.

Further, according to the pizza shop manager, Harrison Ford was very “cool” and “down to Earth.” And even though people were in awe of his celebrity, he initiated a few conversations with some patrons, and even signed a woman’s paper plate at her request.