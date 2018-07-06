Watch Uruguay Vs. France 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Two of the remaining 2018 World Cup favorites, Uruguay and France, clash in the opening quarterfinal match on Friday, but only one can survive to keep a chance at the Cup.

Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay will be missing one half of their devastating strike pair, the half that put them into the quarterfinals with two goals over Portugal, in a win-or-go-home match that will live stream from Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. As the BBC reports, Edinson Cavani will likely miss the team’s quarterfinal showdown against France on Friday.

But Uruguay manager Oscar Tabarez, who helmed the team to the 2010 World Cup semifinals and 2014 quarterfinals, as well as this year’s quarterfinals, told Sky Sports that he holds out hope for Cavani’s return against a high-energy, attacking French side.

“He’s a very important player for us and he was playing very well. As soon as he got injured, he started working hard to recover. He is concentrating on his dreams and his hopes, and that’s what he’s doing right now,” Tabarez said. “I’m not going to say anything else about Cavani because I have already given enough information and I don’t want to get into games that are convenient for certain journalists who have a style I don’t share.”

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani injured his calf in the Round of 16 match against Portugal, and is expected to miss his country’s quarterfinal. Alex Livesey / Getty Images

France, on the other hand, have witnessed the emergence of a new superstar on the world stage in 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe’s game against Argentina sent Lionel Messi’s disappointing side out at the Round of 16, and propelled France ahead as they chase their second World Cup. They won their first and only title in 1998 with a stick defeat of Brazil.

“That’s very good what he did, it puts more light on what he is capable of. Doing it in such a match gives a larger sounding board,” French Manager Didier Deschamps said on Thursday, according to Goal.com. “Despite all he does well, he is still learning because despite what all that these young players can do, at their age, we learn.”

Friday’s match will be the eighth between the two nations, who first met in 1966, according to the soccer database 11v11. But the series has seen four draws, with two victories going to the South American two-time World Cup winners, and one to France.

To watch a preview of what should be a thrilling Uruguay vs. France quarterfinal World Cup match, see the video below, courtesy of ESPN FC.

