NBA Rumors: Cavaliers ‘Actively Looking’ To Trade Kyle Korver And George Hill, Reports ‘Amico Hoops’

Will the Cleveland Cavaliers undergo a full-scale rebuild?

After four years of competing in the NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to head in a different direction now that LeBron James is playing for another team. Their decision to use the No. 8 overall pick to draft Collin Sexton instead of including it in a trade package to acquire a superstar made most people believe that the Cavaliers plan to undergo a rebuilding process. The next thing the Cavaliers could do is to unload some of their veterans and prioritize the development of their young players.

When LeBron James signed a four-year, $153.3 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, rumors and speculations started to swirl that the Cavaliers are planning to trade their remaining superstar, Kevin Love. This is followed by a report from Amico Hoops that Cleveland is also shopping point guard George Hill and sharpshooter Kyle Korver.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers are actively looking to move point guard George Hill and sharpshooter Kyle Korver this offseason, league sources told Amico Hoops on Thursday. The Cavs are facing a rebuild with LeBron James’ departure. The franchise wants to unload Hill’s massive contract and, ideally, acquire draft picks in exchange for Korver, sources said. Hill, 32, is due $19 million in 2018-19. The Cavs acquired Hill at the February trade deadline from the Sacramento Kings and were hoping they finally addressed their point guard situation after Kyrie Irving was traded to the Boston Celtics.”

Parting ways with the Cavaliers would be the best scenario for both George Hill and Kyle Korver. The two veterans will surely not be thrilled spending their remaining years in the league playing for a rebuilding team. At 37, Korver proved that he still has something left in his tank. He could be a reliable contributor to a team in need of shooting. In his first full season with the Cavaliers, Korver averaged 9.2 points on 45.9 percent shooting from the field and 43.6 percent from beyond the arc. The Cavaliers could demand future draft picks to teams interested in adding Korver to their roster.

Meanwhile, George Hill has gone through ups and downs when he joined the Cavaliers. In 24 games he played last season with the Cavaliers, he averaged 9.4 points on 44.4 percent shooting from the field and 35.1 percent from beyond the arc. Hill will still be valuable to a team in need of a backcourt boost. However, it remains questionable if there will be a team interested in paying an aging point guard $19 million next season.