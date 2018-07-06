Anthony Bourdain’s Daughter, Ariane Bourdain, To Inherit Bulk Of Celebrity Chef’s Estate

According to People, Anthony Bourdain’s recently publicized will directed that the bulk of his estate be left to his daughter, Ariane Bourdain, who lives with her mother, Bourdain’s legal widow, Ottavia Busio. Bourdain and Ottavia had filed for divorce after separating in 2016, but the divorce was not finalized before Bourdain’s untimely death from suicide on June 8. The celebrity chef was 61.

Court papers filed in Manhattan Surrogate’s Court were obtained by the New York Daily News on Thursday, revealing that despite rumors of a $16 million fortune, Bourdain reportedly was only worth $1.21 million at the time of his death, including cash and savings of $425,000, a brokerage account worth $35,000, personal property worth $250,000 and additional royalties, residuals, and other intangibles worth half-a-million dollars.

The will was written in 2016, and reportedly states that everything should go to Bourdain’s only child, 11-year-old Ariane; if Ariane had pre-deceased her father, the finances would reportedly have gone not to her mother, who reportedly will be executor of the estate, but to Ariane’s nanny, Myra Quizon.

Ottavia will receive some items according to the will; Bourdain reportedly left her his ars, furniture, books, clothing, household items, and frequent flyer miles. Ottavia and Bourdain’s New York City condo is not mentioned, but apparently there is a $1 million mortgage on an unspecified piece of property. Bourdain had expressed regret over the property purchase in the past.

“I own an apartment with a mortgage that my ex-wife and my daughter live in, and I’m a renter. I should always be a renter, I regret buying that apartment. The bank owns it, and then you’re stuck with it.”

Bourdain had a close relationship with his daughter, but normally tried to keep her out of the spotlight, valuing his family’s privacy. On June 11, Ottavia posted an image on Instagram of Ariane singing with her rock band during a School of Rock concert at DROM, according to Heavy.

The caption read, “Our little girl had her concert today. She was amazing. So strong and brave. She wore the boots you bought her. I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are.”

According to The Takeout, Bourdain’s daughter was his harshest critic, and his book Appetite was written with her in mind. Bourdain said Ariane was one of his harshest critics, fondly describing her reaction to a heavy hand when it comes to seasoning.

“She’s got a very acute palate and she catches me if I over-salt something. If there’s any variance between a dish that she liked last time and how it’s done today she’ll be like, ‘Nah, not eating it, there’s too much pepper in that.'”

A guardian will be appointed by the court to protect Ariane’s interests until she comes of age.