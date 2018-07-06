Chris Pine And Annabelle Wallis Confirm Their Relationship

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis have finally gone public with their love.

It’s officially official: after months of speculation, Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis are an item.

The news comes courtesy of the Daily Mail, who has blessed the blogosphere with some exclusive photos of Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis walking hand-in-hand with one another in central London.

Pine, who made a real fashion effort for the outing — pairing a tan suit with a white shirt, which was a perfect compliment to his woman’s gold maxi dress — was first linked to The Mummy actress three months ago. At that time, it was rumored that he was simply “wooing” her, but that she didn’t want anything serious or exclusive with him, especially since they were on opposite coasts.

Pine, who was most recently linked to Sofia Boutella, has made it a point to keep it “low-key” with Wallis, mostly because she has made it clear that she prefers to keep her private life private.

Fans saw how private Wallis kept things when she was dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin; in fact, few, if any, really knew for sure that the two were together until they finally announced their split.

And while that’s unusual in this day and age, especially with the existence of social media, it also has its own charm, and it works for both Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis.

I am very excited to announce that I am the new face and ambassador of @Cartier Thank you @cartier for the great honour and privilege it is to be your Panther de Cartier woman ❤️ Merci! pic.twitter.com/zxTl805SVC — Annabelle Wallis (@WallisAnnabelle) April 18, 2018

For a time, though, there was a question as to whether Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis would, in fact, make it as a couple.

As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, Annabelle Wallis was thought to be dating former Mad Men star Jon Hamm, especially when the two were spotted “getting cozy” at CinemaCon.

The duo was at the noted fan convention to promote their film, Tag, which is in theaters now.

Want to win a trip to the LA premiere of @tagthemovie on June 7th? Who knows, you might be tagged into the game! Every $10 donated is a chance to win: https://t.co/upZMBPaqFz pic.twitter.com/6KCvSC0QbG — Annabelle Wallis (@WallisAnnabelle) May 28, 2018

But it wasn’t just the appearance at CinemaCon that sparked the dating rumors: Hamm took Wallis as his plus-one to a Broadway play, and they were spotted “getting cozy” all over New York City.

Now, however, it looks like Wallis’ fling with Hamm was over as fast as it started, and it was, perhaps, all a publicity stunt to promote Wallis’ new gig with Cartier in addition to her new film with Hamm.

And while neither Chris Pine, nor Annabelle Wallis have commented publicly — either individually or through their reps — about their dating status, it looks like the duo are an official item, at least for now.