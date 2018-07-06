Watch England Vs. India Cricket 2nd T20 International Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

England faces a must-win game in their T20 International series against India, who expect a large contingent of supportive Indian fans in Cardiff on Friday.

The visiting India cricket team served notice to their England counterparts that they could be facing a long summer, after India nailed down, per CricInfo, an impressive, eight-wicket win in the first T20 on Wednesday. The win left England in a must-win situation in the second T20 International of three, which will live stream from Cardiff, Wales, on Friday.

As England feared, India’s wristspin attacks proved too much, especially coming from 23-year-old left-armer Kuldeep Yadav, who twirled his way to a devastating five-wicket haul against Eoin Morgan’s men, while the pace assault of Umesh Yadav claimed another pair. The Men in Blue held their hosts to 159, a total Indian batsmen topped with 10 deliveries to spare.

The batsman in the number three spot led the way for India, as KL Rahul tallied his first T20 century since August of 2016, according to The Hindustan Times, with a crowd-pleasing — at least for the India fans in attendance at Old Trafford — 101 not out.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the second T20 International match between England and India, with England trailing 1-0 in the series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. British Summer Time on Friday, July 6, at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff, Wales.

In India, that start time will be 10 p.m. India Standard Time, while in the United States, cricket fans can watch the match live stream at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 9:30 a.m. Pacific.

India Number Three batsman KL Rahul celebrates first T20 hundred in almost two years, against England on Wednesday. Dave Thompson / AP Images

England fast bowler David Willey, who claimed one of just two wickets taken by England in the match, says his team has not lost confidence despite the defeat in the series opener, according to The Guardian, even with the struggles against spin.

“I think our averages and stats against spin are unbelievable, so it was just one of those days,” Willey said. “Someone took a few wickets. Our lads will go away and think about their particular approach to it and we’ll come back and have full confidence in all the guys. Yes, it cost us in that last game but we don’t dwell upon things like that.”

A win for India on Friday will give them their sixth straight series victory in the T20 format, as NDTV noted. For England, a loss drops them from fourth on the ICC world T20 rankings, all the way down to seventh.

England’s David Willey (r) celebrates after he bowled India opener Shikhar Dhawan (l). Dave Thompson / AP Images

In the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, the England vs. India second T20 cricket showdown will be broadcast by Sky Sports Cricket, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Cricket streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information at this link to obtain a Sky login.

Fans in India who want to live stream the T20 match should check out Sony Six.

To watch a live stream of the T20 action in the middle of three England vs. India meetings in the tour-opening T20 series in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the opening T20 International match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.