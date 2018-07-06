Prophets Of Rage Finishing Up Second Album, New Song Coming Tomorrow

The 'supergroup' is ready to release new music in 2018.

The Rage Against the Machine offshoot, Prophets of Rage, will be finishing up their second studio album this year. Bassist Tim Commerford confirmed the news in a interview today on Kaaos TV.

The upcoming 13 track album will be a follow up to the band’s 2017 self titled debut album. Commerford stated the band’s second album is “beautiful” and will contain a wider range of genres.

“We’re on to another record now. We’ve already finished a 13-song record that we are just in the process of just putting together at this moment in time. We have a new song that comes out on July 7th. And it’s on to new territory, new sounds and new music.”

Prophets of Rage formed in 2016 as a supergroup, even though guitarist Tom Morello insists they’re not a supergroup but rather revolutionaries, as Rolling Stone reported. The band features members of Rage Against the Machine (Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, Brad Wilk), Public Enemy (Chuck D), and Cypress Hill (B-Real). The band made a name for themselves when they played during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland during the 2016 election. The band has been credited as one of the first bands to lead the anti-Trump movement.

INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 09: B-Real (L) and Tom Morello of Prophets of Rage performs onstage at KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2017 at The Forum on December 9, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for KROQ) Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The band’s debut album, Prophets of Rage, was released in September, 2017, to lukewarm reviews with many criticizing the album for not living up to the hype of such an extravagant group of musicians. The band embarked on tour throughout 2017 and even saw the late Chris Cornell join them on stage for an Audioslave reunion of sort, as Stereogum reported.

Prophets of Rage recently made headlines after guitarist Tom Morello suffered a hand injury before the band’s performance in Sweden. The musician suffered a fracture to his hand, but he assured fans via Instagram that he would still be able to perform for fans later that week.

Morello ended up inviting a fan onstage for the band’s show in Sweden on June 26, after admitting to the crowd he was struggling, reported Ultimate Classic Rock. Fan Mike Svensson was invited from the audience to play lead guitar on the hit Rage Against the Machine song “Bulls On Parade.” Svensson took over the lead parts while Morello played a limited role in the performance.

Prophets of Rage are currently on tour in Europe finishing up a string of dates and will be back in North America to kick off their co-headlining tour with Avenged Sevenfold later this month. The full tour is listed below.

Avenged Sevenfold and Prophets of Rage summer 2018 tour dates

July 22 — Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center

July 25 — Wantagh, NY at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 26 — Hartford, CT at The XFINITY Theatre

July 31 — Holmdel, NJ at P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

August 1 — Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live

August 3 — Pittsburgh, PA at KeyBank Pavilion

August 4 — Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center

August 6 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH at Blossom Music Center

August 7 — Detroit, MI at DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 9 — Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage

August 11 — Chicago, IL at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 12 — Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 16 — Phoenix, AZ at Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 17 — Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena

August 19 — Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater

August 21 — San Diego, CA at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

August 22 — Los Angeles, CA at The Forum

August 24— Concord, CA at Concord Pavilion

August 28— Salt Lake City, UT at USANA Amphitheatre

August 30 — Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

Septeber 1 — Dallas, TX at Starplex Pavilion

September 2 — Houston, TX at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman