Wallabies Starving And Trapped, Hurl Themselves At Fence As 80 Die In Two Weeks

Hundreds of wallabies are reportedly trapped in the AFL park, as 80 have reportedly died over the past two weeks.

A disturbing video has emerged which shows wallabies throwing themselves at metal fencing. Nikki Sutterby, the president of the Australian Society for Kangaroos, described how there are “hundreds of wallabies” that are trapped inside the Centenary Trinity Beach Bulldogs AFL Club park, while “many of those kangaroos died trying to escape, smashing themselves up against fences.”

The problem started when the Cairns Regional Council installed fences around the wallabies for “ongoing maintenance and development in the area.” In particular, it appears that the city wanted to keep the wallabies from crossing the street nearby. However, nobody thought to help relocate the wallabies, who have now been left for almost an entire year inside the fencing with nothing to eat after their natural habitat was bulldozed. The Cairns Regional Council reportedly said that it’s up to the State Government to do any necessary relocating of the animals, detailed ABC News.

Meanwhile, some are merely saying that the kangaroos are upset because there are dogs walking by the fencing.

“Sometimes you get some young people who unfortunately think it’ll be fun if they scare the wallabies and maybe that’s what’s causing them to slam themselves into the fence,” Michael Beatty from the RSPCA said.

However, animal activists are not so easily convinced. Sutterby says the kangaroos have “got no habitat so they’re starving,” and says that the entire situation has been distressing for those who have been attempting to help feed the animals.

Video has emerged showing dozens of wallabies violently launching themselves into a fence at Trinity Beach. Warning: Distressing content. https://t.co/3wouZ27HSj @GeorgiaTerry_7 #7News pic.twitter.com/bG3xPgcgJk — 7 News Cairns (@7NewsCairns) July 3, 2018

Now that the video has gained traction on social media, it appears that the Department of Environment and Science are looking into the problems.

Cairns Coastal Wallaby Protection Society founder Patty Villegas also underscores that the fencing is leading to the animals getting injured.

“The fence is supposed to keep the wallabies out but it really isn’t doing what it’s supposed to be doing. Instead what it’s doing is the wallabies are getting caught in there.”

Biologist Martin Cohen added that “Down the track, in the next few weeks, they’ll get things like muscle damage and brain damage” from throwing themselves at the fencing, according to the Daily Mail.

And throughout the ordeal, activists have been blocked or denied permission to help the wallabies. For example, the Agile Project proposed a way to relocate the wallabies, but their idea was rejected previously. With real help seemingly not coming voluntarily, the group is heading to court, prepared to do whatever it takes to help the trapped animals, reported Yahoo News.