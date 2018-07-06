Three Travel Vloggers From High on Life SundayFundayz Killed After Being Swept Over Waterfall

Gamble and Lyakh died trying to rescue Lyakh's girlfriend after she slipped.

Ryker Gamble, Alexey Lyakh, and Megan Scraper died Tuesday after being swept into a pool system at Shannon Falls in Squamish, British Columbia. All three were in their late 20s and early 30s. Gamble and Lykah were core members of a travel vlog called High on Life SundayFundayz. The third core member of the group is Parker Heuser, according to New York Daily News.

The men had been making videos together since high school and remained friends through all the changes that came their way after high school. Eventually they began recording adventures they had together on their worldwide travels and sharing them on YouTube. Their High on Life vlog had a stated goal of inspiring viewers to “embrace all of life’s opportunities with a positive outlook and energy.” Among the places they visited together are Croatia, Bali, Hungary, Spain, Italy, Argentina, Thailand, and Peru. Their audience grew to over a million Instagram followers and almost half-a-million subscribers to their YouTube channel.

Megan Scraper was Lyakh’s girlfriend and had launched a social media marketing business that also required worldwide travel. They celebrated their five-year anniversary last month.

Tuesday the three vloggers hiked up Shannon Falls and went for a swim in one of the pool systems, according to the Vancouver Sun. Scraper took a fall after slipping and Lykah and Gamble went after her. When they did, the pool system swept them down 30 meters (nearly 100 feet) to another pool system. Squamish RCMP said that the bodies were recovered Thursday by dropping a rope from a helicopter into the steep mountainside.

Lykah, Gamble, and their friend, Justis Price Brown, hit the news in 2016 when they left a trail in Yellowstone Park to climb to the top of Grand Prismatic Spring, a protected landmark. They pleaded guilty to the use of a drone, disorderly conduct, and commercial photography without a permit. Lykah and Gamble each paid a $5,000 fine and spent a week in jail. They apologized with this statement.

“When standing at the face of such natural wonder, we were drawn to it. In an attempt to get the perfect shot, we acted in a way that doesn’t reflect our respect for the environment we were trying to capture.”

Followers expressed their condolences on Instagram in response to a post that Gamble made on July 1. “Hope you find endless adventure now” and “May you have just an epic journey in heaven,” were a couple of the comments to his last post.