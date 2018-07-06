Bristol Palin Shows Off Toned Tummy During Arizona Hike

Bristol Palin seems to be having the time of her life at her sister’s bachelorette party in Arizona.

Over the past few days, the 27-year-old has shared a few photos from younger sister Willow Palin’s bachelorette bash. The first photo in the series of images came yesterday with her sister, Piper Palin, taking a selfie of herself, Bristol, and a few other girls that were in attendance for the party. In the caption of the image, Bristol said that she was having a fun time with one exception.

“Having the best time at my sisters bachelorette party (but reallllllly missing my kids),” she wrote.

Then in a post from today, Palin shared another photo from her desert bash, this time one of herself and a friend on a hike. In the image, Bristol stands on top of a mountain as the desert landscape is visible at her back. She shows off her toned body in a black sports bra and a pair of high-waisted black leggings. To go along with the all-black look, she can also be seen sporting a black baseball cap and a pair of black shades.

In the photo, the mother-of-two’s abs are fully on display and fans cannot get over how great she looks. Within just a few hours of the post, Bristol’s photo has received a bunch of attention with over 3,600 likes in addition to 30-plus comments. Of course, many of Bristol’s followers couldn’t help but gush over how amazing her body looks.

“Hottest babes in AZ.”

“Very nice u look amazing,” another wrote.

According to the Daily Mail, former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin was also in attendance for the festivities. In addition to a group hike, bachelorette party goers also enjoyed some pool time, a donut wall, fun totebags, and a mimosas bar, among many other fun things. The party was held at the Palin’s home in Scottsdale, Arizona, and the group seemed as though they had a blast.

“I’m gonna cry. My mom and sisters went all out for my bachelorette,” Willow wrote on her Instagram story.

Sarah Palin also joined in on the fun, sharing a photo of herself and her three daughters in matching shirts aside from Willow, who could be seen wearing a white shirt that reads “Bride” in a metallic pink font.

In the caption of the photo, Sarah hilariously thanked her daughters for letting her be the “fifth wheel” on their fun girls trip. A fun time was certainly had by all.