‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday, July 6: J.T.’s Return Shocks Nikki And Sharon!

After this Friday cliffhanger, nothing in Genoa City will ever be the same!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, July 6, promise a jaw-dropping cliffhanger episode that leaves everybody shocked. J.T. is back and looking to settle some old scores, which means Sharon and Nikki find themselves in a world of trouble. Plus, Ashley shocks everybody with her new move.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) did her best at Newman Enterprises. She worked hard and tried hard and dealt with Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) hatefulness and Victor’s (Eric Braden) “Victorness,” and now she’s done, according to She Knows Soaps. Ashley quits Newman Enterprises, and big surprise, she wants to come back to the family business at Jabot.

Either she finally realized there’s no way Victor would let her earn the top position at Newman, or his health problems, which caused clients to jump ship, or the shady stuff with J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) finally scared her away. Whatever her reasons, she’s had it with the Newmans, and she’s ready to come home to the Abbotts and their family business.

The whole reason Ashley left Jabot in the first place was Jack (Peter Bergman), and now he’s not even an Abbott, and he doesn’t work at Jabot. In fact, he’s off trying to solidify a connection with the Chancellors in possible hopes of working in that family business. The biggest question left for Ashley now is, does Billy (Jason Thompson) have a place for her? It seems like he will, considering his newly rediscovered passion for gambling. In fact, she may find herself at the company’s helm soon because Billy manages to lose “Jaboat” in a poker game.

Look out Genoa City! Someone is back and ready to settle old scores. Check out this sneak peek of the jaw dropping Y&R airing on Friday, July 6. #CliffhangerFriday pic.twitter.com/v22Bz7QjbG — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 5, 2018

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) biggest fear comes true. J.T. appears in Genoa City, and it looks like he’s headed right for them. Nikki hit him over the head with the poker, but Sharon helped hide the body. As Nikki and Sharon discuss the future and the possibility that J.T. didn’t really die, somebody wearing a hoodie who looks precisely like J.T. arrives and scares them into screaming.

Now J.T. looks hellbent on revenge against his foes, which include Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Victoria too. Things look like they will get absolutely crazy in Genoa City as J.T. confronts the women who tried to kill him and then tried to cover it up. That is if the man in the hoodie really does turn out to be J.T.

Tune in tomorrow to CBS or POP to find out what happens next on The Young and the Restless.